BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar said parties built on 'hatred or personal agendas' won't last, reacting to K Kavitha launching her new party and criticising KCR for being 'corrupted by power.' Sridhar defended KCR's four-decade legacy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Saturday said that while any individual has the democratic right to float a political party, organisations formed on "narrow interests, hatred or personal agendas" cannot sustain for long, reacting to remarks by Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) founder K. Kavitha regarding KCR and the BRS during party launch program.

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Speaking to ANI, Sridhar said only parties with a genuine public cause and a strong organisational foundation can endure in the long run. "Any individual in this country has the democratic right to float a political party. But outfits built on narrow interests, hatred or personal agendas cannot last. Only those with a genuine cause to serve the people will endure and be welcomed," he said.

BRS Defends KCR's Legacy

Highlighting KCR's political legacy, Sridhar described him as one of the tallest leaders of Telangana with over four decades of public life. "KCR is among the tallest leaders of Telangana -- with over four decades in public life, leading the Telangana agitation, achieving statehood, and serving as Chief Minister for nine and a half years," he said.

He further credited KCR's leadership with advancing Telangana across multiple development indicators. "Under his leadership, Telangana topped the nation in irrigation, energy, IT, industry, welfare and per capita income. Many of his initiatives were first of their kind and even adopted nationally," Sridhar added.

Responding to criticism of KCR and the BRS leadership, Sridhar said such remarks reflected individual perspectives. "If someone criticises KCR or the BRS leadership for vested interests, that is their approach. But I repeat: While it is a democratic right to form a party, without a strong foundation and genuine cause, such outfits cannot sustain," he said.

K Kavitha Launches New Party, Slams KCR

Earlier today, former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha launched her new political party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

Regarding the BRS and KCR, she said KCR is not the same anymore, saying earlier he cared about people and fought for them and alleged that power has corrupted him now. "KCR isn't the same anymore. The KCR of the past cared about people, fought for the people, and got their problems solved. Power corrupted him. I do not say this out of pain. The KCR we knew protested when artisans died and took up every single issue. Today's KCR is nowhere to be seen when the houses of the poor are demolished in Velugumatla. When farmers were facing enormous losses and HYDRAA unleashed brutality on the poor, among innumerable other instances, KCR was invisible. What was KCR doing when the houses of the poor were demolished overnight? What did KCR say in the past?" she said.

She added that KCR has lost control of his political statements, and that is why she would fight him. (ANI)