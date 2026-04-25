A man's body was found hanging inside a locked women's washroom at Delhi's Inderlok Metro station on Saturday. Police were alerted after a foul smell was reported from the toilet. The deceased is suspected to have been a caretaker.

A male body was found hanging inside a locked women's washroom at Inderlok Metro station premises on Saturday, police said. The incident came to light around 5:33 pm when a call reporting a foul smell coming from a ladies' toilet that had been closed from the inside.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation Launched

Upon reaching the scene, Investigating Officer (IO), along with staff from the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Metro Police Station, forced open the door to find an unknown male dead body aged around 40 years, hanging.

Prima facie suggests that the deceased was a caretaker of the washroom facility, as the man had not been seen for at least two days prior to the discovery, police said.

A crime team was called to the location for investigation. Following the on-site inspection, the body was shifted to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it will be preserved for 72 hours.

Efforts are being made to confirm the identity through Metro officials. Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)