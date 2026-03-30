Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi, calling him 'compromised' and blaming him for a collapsing economy, job losses, and a falling rupee. He also slammed the India-US trade deal, alleging it compromises India's agriculture and energy security.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and painted a grim picture of the Indian economy under the leadership of PM Modi. He again claimed that PM is "compromised". The Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit hard with fresh allegations and pointed out the rupee's slide, the stock market crash, and job losses.

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"Rupee: ₹95 → ₹100 Stocks: Crashing Economy: Collapsed Jobs: Gone Income: Falling Savings: Wiped out Cylinders: Unavailable Why? PM = Compromised," Rahul Gandhi said on social media.

"He is desperate to protect himself and his financial structure. But 140 crore Indians know - PM Modi has surrendered India's future," the Congress MP added in his post.

Gandhi corners PM Modi on India-US trade deal

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Monday cornered PM Modi over the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the latter has "given away" the future of farmers and the country's energy security.

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of opening India's agriculture sector to the international market and allowing the US to dictate its fuel procurement strategy to fulfil the country's energy needs.

Addressing a public rally in Kottayam, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, Rahul Gandhi expressed concern that the US deal can negatively impact India's ability to navigate through the West Asia Conflict.

"Narendra Modi signed the US deal, where he gave away the future of India's farmers. He's the first PM in modern India history who has opened agriculture to the international market. He's the first PM of modern India who has given away our energy security. Today India cannot buy oil, diesel, petrol from whom it wants," he said.

"There's a financial earthquake that is coming due to what happened in the Middle East, but India, a country of 1.4 billion people, cannot buy oil from whom it wants. If India wants to buy oil from Russia, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, then it can only do so after taking permission from Donald Trump. There can be nothing more shameful than this. An independent country has to ask the US for permission to buy oil," he added.

Deal terms and Russian oil imports

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly targeted PM Modi over the interim deal, under which India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The purchase of oil from Russia came under question as the White House, in a separate statement, said, "India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years."

Government clarifies stance

As the West Asia conflict began, the US announced the 30-day waiver given to India to purchase Russian oil, which also sparked fresh allegations from Congress over the deal.

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had clarified that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply".