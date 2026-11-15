Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, declaring India free from Naxalism and Maoist violence, while inaugurating over 240 development projects worth Rs 3,000 crore to uplift tribal communities in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

PM Modi Claims India Freed From Naxalism On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India had freed itself from Naxalism-Maoism, with tribal communities, who suffered the most from the violence, now giving the country their blessings. Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, virtually, PM Modi said two achievements of the country were being discussed everywhere.

"The first achievement is lifting nearly 50 crore people in the country out of extreme poverty. And the second achievement is freeing the country from Naxalism...Maoist terror," he said, adding that Naxal violence harmed tribal communities the most. Contrasting the present with the past, he recalled the scale of the violence a decade ago. "People of tribal belts in the country, including Gadchiroli, know that Naxal violence harmed the tribal community the most. In 2014, about 125 districts of the country were affected by Naxalism-Maoism. In 2014, about 125 districts of the country were affected by Naxalism-Maoism. There used to be hundreds of incidents of violence every year. Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in these incidents; a large number of them were tribals," he said.

He accused earlier governments of abandoning the affected people. "Their rights were snatched away, and everybody stayed silent. Members of the tribal community were not even allowed to vote. The then Governments remained mute spectators and closed their eyes...Today, when Naxalism-Maoism has been eliminated, mothers and sisters in the tribal community are giving us their blessings," he said. "Just a few days ago, I celebrated Diwali with security forces at the centre of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, an area which the people were once scared to visit. In all Naxal-affected belts, including Gadchiroli, not just diya (earthen lamps) of Diwali but also a ray of hope reached people," he added.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, a date which coincides with Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Born in 1875 into the Munda tribe, he led a tribal religious millenarian movement against British rule across the tribal belt of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century. PM Modi said the day had grown into a national celebration since it was first observed on November 15, 2021.

"Since 15th November 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas has been celebrated. Today, it has become a national celebration. Last year, on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda last year, more than 2 lakh programmes were held across the country. Crores of citizens of the country were a part of these programmes. There was a time when several festivals and occasions were decided from a foreign point of view. But today, India is remembering its heritage, history, and heroes with indigenous pride. This symbolises a major shift in our national consciousness," said PM Modi.

PM Modi described Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas as a festival tied to the pride of the tribal community and the inspiration of tribal icon Birsa Munda. "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is such a festival of the country with which the pride of the tribal community is associated, and with which the inspiration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is associated. With this energy, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programmes are being held across the country. Today, the country is proudly remembering its tribal heroes and tribal women leaders. Maharashtra's Gadchiroli is hosting such a mega programme; I can see a huge crowd of people as far as I can see," he said. At the event, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of over 240 development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crore, aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihoods and community infrastructure for tribal communities.