Congress leader Abhishek Dutt announced that the party is holding extensive internal deliberations to strategize for the 2027 UP polls, focusing on seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.

Congress Strategizes to Oust BJP in Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Dutt on Sunday emphasised that Congress leadership in the state has been engaged in rigorous, constituency-wise deliberations to formulate an effective electoral strategy and oust the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI, Dutt defended the party's internal preparations, saying that the party's in-charges, senior leaders, state president, and co-in-charges had discussions regarding seats, policies to focus on, and issues that need to be raised. "Akhilesh Yadav presented a figure at a summit yesterday. Our party’s in-charges, senior leaders, state president, and co-in-charges have been working together, discussing every constituency. Over the last two days in Lucknow, we deliberated on all the seats, discussing how we can contest the election effectively, which policies to focus on, what issues to raise, and how to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party government from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam emphasised that both the Congress party and Samajwadi Party remain united in their primary objective of unseating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Gautam confirmed that the party has formally submitted its list of preferred constituencies to the Samajwadi Party (SP), with formal seat-sharing discussions scheduled to commence shortly. "I have already told them officially that we have provided them with a list, and discussions are set to begin soon. Certainly, both sides share the same goal: to defeat the BJP and liberate the people of this country from this authoritarian government. They have shut down government schools, sold off all the PSUs, and left no job opportunities," he said.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in 2027. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will release its 'Jan-Man Manifesto' for the elections on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day. (ANI)