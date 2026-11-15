BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference to destabilize the Indian government, while Gandhi alleges that India's democracy was compromised starting in 2014 due to systemic electoral issues.

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Foreign Interference Claims

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Sunday called the Congress “anti-India” and accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference to bring about a change in the government. In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was acting at the behest of foreign powers and seeking to create instability in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi has become puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India. He begging for removal of Modi govt with foreign delegates & members of George Soros present proves: - Rahul is against Indian Democracy.- Rahul Gandhi wants foreign interference in Indian Democracy,” he said. The BJP spokesperson added, “Congress is anti-India.”

The remarks come amid political exchanges over the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed" in 2014 and questioned the electoral process. BJP leaders criticised his remarks and demanded an explanation from the Congress over the participation of certain international figures at the summit.