Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is moving north-northwest toward the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Landfall is expected by November 20, 2026, bringing high winds. Railways are rescheduling trains and schools are closing in affected districts.

Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan Approaches Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and was centred at 0530 hours IST on November 19, 2026, over the same region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm was located near Latitude 14.5°N and Longitude 85.3°E, approximately 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 580 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 530 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026. The system is expected to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. Meanwhile, rough sea conditions and high-intensity waves were reported along the Srikakulam coast in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Akvan approached the coastline. In view of the warning issued by meteorological officials, fishermen have suspended fishing activities. Their boats and motorised fishing vessels remain anchored along the coastline as a precautionary measure.

The IMD had earlier stated that Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', currently over the Bay of Bengal, was likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, with heavy rainfall expected in areas likely to be affected by the system. Meanwhile, railway authorities have rescheduled three trains in view of the approaching cyclone. Train No. 18046 Charlapalli-Shalimar East Coast Express, scheduled to depart at 08:40 hours on Thursday, November 19, has been rescheduled to depart at 15:40 hours on the same day. Similarly, Train No. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, originally scheduled to depart at 15:55 hours on November 19, will now leave at 17:55 hours. Train No. 15227 SMVT Bengaluru-Muzaffarpur Express, scheduled to depart at 00:30 hours on Thursday, has also been rescheduled to 08:30 hours on the same day. Meanwhile, Odisha has stepped up its preparedness to deal with the potential impact of Cyclone Akvan. The State government has announced the mandatory closure of all government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to November 21. (ANI)