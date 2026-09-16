PM Modi chaired a roundtable with global semiconductor CEOs, stressing collaboration to shape India's tech future. He urged industry participation in skilling, AI, and quantum computing, highlighting progress under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

PM Modi Urges Industry Collaboration for India's Tech Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Semiconductor Roundtable with leading CEOs at Seva Teerth, highlighting India's strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure. During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India's technology future.

He called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing. Referring to the target of training one crore people in AI, Prime Minister Modi said India's talent pool, combined with the experience and capabilities of global industry leaders, can create significant opportunities.

Advancing India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

The Prime Minister said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies. He noted the significant progress made in the semiconductor sector and said the ecosystem is now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity. PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to a predictable and responsive policy environment, while emphasising that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements.

He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector. He also encouraged industry leaders to actively participate in the next phase of India's semiconductor growth.

Industry Leaders Applaud Progress, Commit to Growth

The CEOs appreciated the government's sustained efforts to develop India's semiconductor capabilities, noting the progress made in manufacturing, design, infrastructure and talent development. They expressed confidence in the opportunities emerging under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 and India's potential to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including manufacturing, research and development (R&D), advanced technologies and supporting industries.

Appreciating the leadership and support of the Prime Minister, the CEOs said the progress achieved in recent years has created a strong foundation for further industry participation. They expressed their commitment to contributing to India's emergence as a globally competitive semiconductor and technology hub.

Key Attendees

The meeting was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of various organisations, including SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Fujifilm, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semiconductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power and IBM Research, among others. (ANI)