CPM leader MA Baby slammed the police raid on Reporter TV's HQ as 'intimidation' and an attack on press freedom. Police stated the search was part of an investigation into an alleged fraud case involving the channel's promoters.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary, MA Baby, strongly condemned the police inspection conducted at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV, termed the operation an act of “intimidation”. Drawing parallels with the Emergency era, he criticised the conduct of the police personnel during the inspection. The CPM leader alleged that the channel's broadcast was temporarily disrupted and equipment belonging to staff was seized.

“A highly intimidating atmosphere was created during the police inspection. The channel was forced to suspend its operations for nearly half an hour. The smartphones of women journalists, as well as phones used for the functioning of the news organisation, were forcibly taken and kept aside. When the Emergency was declared during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, press censorship was imposed. But I do not recall such incidents of entering editorial rooms and carrying out this kind of intrusion,” MA Baby said.

CPM Leader Questions Scope of Investigation

Questioning the rationale behind searching the newsroom and questioning editorial staff over cases linked to the channel's promoters, the CPI(M) leader stated that editorial functions should not be dragged into such inquiries. “The police have said that they came to investigate cases involving the owners of the media organisation. However, there is no reason to bring anything carried out by the editorial department of a news channel within the scope of such an investigation,” he added

Police Cite Fraud Case for Search Operation

On Wednesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Keralam Police conducted extensive search operations at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, in connection with an alleged fraud case related to the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state.

Addressing reporters, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) P Vijayan stated that the searches were carried out based on a search warrant obtained from the magistrate following a preliminary inquiry and a communication received from the state government's Sports Department. "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has taken place. An FIR has been registered at Kalamassery in connection with the alleged fraud carried out in the name of Messi. The inspection at Reporter TV's office in Kalamassery was part of that preliminary investigation," ADGP Vijayan said.

Dismissing reports that journalists' equipment was confiscated or newsroom operations were halted, the senior police officer clarified that editorial functioning continued without interference.

Chief Minister Weighs In

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, also weighed in on the police action, stating that the searches were part of an ongoing multi-agency probe into financial disparities flagged earlier. "I don't think the police interrupted broadcasting at Reporter TV. A Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the fraud in the name of Messi. This raid is part of that investigation," CM Satheesan said. (ANI)