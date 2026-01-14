PM Narendra Modi celebrated Pongal at Union Minister L Murugan's residence in Delhi, joining the Tamil community. He highlighted Tamil culture's national legacy and how the festival strengthens the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence for the celebrations of the Pongal festival. Speaking to the media after the festivities, Murugan said," The nation is celebrating the Pongal festival. We are very honoured that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, came here and celebrated the Pongal with the Delhi Tamil people... He himself did the rituals of the Pongal Pooja... I express my gratitude to him for coming here and joining the Tamil community in this Pongal festival..."

Tamil Culture a Shared Heritage of India: PM Modi

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Pongal celebration event at Union Minister L. Murugan's residence in the national capital. He highlighted the rich legacy of Tamil culture, stating that it is not confined to Tamil Nadu alone but is a shared heritage of the entire country. The Prime Minister said that festivals like Pongal strengthen the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." "Tamil culture is not limited to Tamil Nadu alone; it is a shared heritage of the entire nation of India. In fact, it is a shared legacy of all humanity. When I speak of the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, festivals like Pongal make this sentiment even stronger," PM Modi said.

'Pongal a Global Festival'

The Prime Minister noted that Pongal has now become a global festival and said he felt privileged to be part of its celebrations. He added that the festival reflects the hard work of farmers and expresses gratitude towards nature, the Earth, and the Sun. "Pongal has become a global festival today. Across the world, the Tamil community and those who admire Tamil culture celebrate it with great enthusiasm, and I, too, am one of them. It is a matter of privilege for me to celebrate this special festival with all of you. In our lives, Pongal is like a pleasant experience. It reflects the hard work of our food providers--the farmers--and expresses gratitude towards the Earth and the Sun. At the same time, this festival shows us the path to maintaining balance between nature, family, and society," the Prime Minister said.

About the Pongal Festival

Pongal, one of the most significant festivals for Tamils worldwide, marks thanksgiving to nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers. It is traditionally celebrated as a family festival symbolising prosperity, gratitude, and togetherness. To facilitate the celebrations, the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a Pongal gift package comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full-length sugarcane for all eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)