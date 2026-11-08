PM Modi celebrated Diwali with security forces in Bastar, hailing the region's freedom from Naxal terror. Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the soldiers' bravery for this significant achievement in India's internal security landscape.

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali with Soldiers in Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was celebrating Diwali with soldiers in the forests of Bastar, where Naxal terror once prevailed, adding that this was the first Diwali in five decades since the country was freed from Naxalism. In a post on X, Shah said every Diwali, the Prime Minister visits soldiers who remain deployed away from their homes to safeguard the country.

Describing the occasion as a tribute to security personnel, the Home Minister credited the achievement of freeing the country from Naxalism to the courage, valour and dedication of soldiers. "Today, Modi ji is celebrating Diwali with soldiers in those very forests of Bastar where Naxal terror once reigned. This is the first Diwali in five decades when the country has been freed from the scourge of Naxalism, and this victory belongs to the courage, valour and dedication of our soldiers,” he said. https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2119381778607837311?a=dkjvSlUcWq7nh0zbsAQ&s=20

Honouring Security Personnel

Shah said this Diwali was dedicated to the valour and sacrifice of those who had given their all for the country’s security and peace. He added that the nation would always remain indebted to the soldiers for their service and sacrifices. “This Diwali is dedicated to the valour and sacrifice of those heroes who gave their all for the country’s security and peace. A grateful nation will always remain indebted to them,” he added.

Transformation of Bastar

Earlier in the day, celebrating Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, PM Modi highlighted the region’s transformation from a Naxal stronghold to a land now celebrating freely, asserting that strong internal security is significant for border defence. PM Modi visited the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur. The base served as a training centre and launch pad for anti-Naxal operations in Bastar and Abujhmad. Drawing a parallel to national defence, he emphasised that the security personnel maintaining internal security are just as vital as those guarding the borders.

Adressing the gathering, PM Modi said Bastar is an area where Naxalism once held sway and where development is now flourishing. "I have also come here on behalf of 140 crore countrymen to express our gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service. When a nation's internal security is strong, external enemies cannot succeed. However, when internal security is weakened, external enemies also begin to raise their heads. Therefore, the role played by our armed forces at the borders is the same role that all of you security personnel play within the country. You have made countless sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the nation. You have made immense personal sacrifices," said the PM, extending Diwali greetings to personnel "wherever you are stationed and standing guard." (ANI)