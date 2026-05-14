Haryana minister Arvind Kumar Sharma tells people not to panic over global crises, expressing confidence in PM Modi's leadership. The statement follows PM Modi's appeal to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis, with Haryana CM also cutting his fleet.

Haryana minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Thursday said that people should not panic over global crises and expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to deal with any situation following PM's appeal to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Speaking to reporters, Sharma referred to the ongoing tensions between America and Iran and said the country was capable of handling any crisis. "The war between America and Iran at the international level is not stopping. This is a very good mindset. Any crisis can arise, any trouble can come. We should not be afraid," Sharma said. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana minister said, "A corona crisis came under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The country handled it well. We should not be panicked by this. PM Modi's leadership is capable of dealing with any crisis."

Haryana CM Leads by Example

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also decided to restrict his fleet to the bare minimum required for security in a move to conserve fuel. "Until the next order, only essential security vehicles will be included in my cavalcade. I have also resolved to work without any vehicles for one day a week," CM Saini stated.

The Chief Minister directed all state ministers and departmental officers to limit vehicle use and urged MLAs to conduct maximum meetings via virtual mediums, travelling only when necessary. He also appealed to the citizens of Haryana to utilise public transport as much as possible to contribute to the national fuel-saving campaign.

PM Modi's National Appeal for Conservation

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Shift in Mobility Habits Urged

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)