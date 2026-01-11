PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Saurashtra and Kutch, describing the region as the 'anchor region' of India's growth. He called it the right time for global investors to invest in the area's untapped potential.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Saurashtra and Kutch, describing the region as the "anchor region" of India's growth and calling it the right time for global investors to invest in the area.

After offering prayers at Somnath Mahadev during Gujarat's first auspicious visit of 2026, the Prime Minister said the mantra of "Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi" is resonating across the country. He said that what began as a dream two decades ago has become a trusted global benchmark, with 10 Vibrant Gujarat Summits held to date.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the objective of the VGRC is to convert the "untapped potential into performance" of different regions of the state. He said the Vibrant Summit, launched to showcase Gujarat's potential to the world, has evolved beyond investment to a platform for global growth and partnerships, bringing together corporates, MSMEs, startups, and international institutions.

Saurashtra and Kutch: The Growth Engine

Highlighting the potential of Saurashtra and Kutch, the Prime Minister said the regions are not merely areas of opportunity but have become the main attraction of India's growth. He said that more than 2.5 lakh MSMEs are operational in Rajkot alone, manufacturing products ranging from machine tools and auto parts to components used in rockets.

From 'Mini Japan' Dream to Reality

Referring to Morbi, PM Modi said the town has emerged as one of the world's major tile manufacturing hubs. He recalled, "At one time, I had dreamed of making the Morbi-Jamnagar-Rajkot triangle a 'Mini Japan,' and today that dream is becoming a reality."

Green Energy and Sustainability

He also highlighted that the hybrid renewable energy park being developed in Kutch, with a capacity of 30 gigawatts, is five times larger than the city of Paris, reflecting India's commitment to green growth. He said Kutch and Jamnagar are also emerging as key hubs for green hydrogen, while large Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) will help ensure grid stability.

India: A Global Investment Hub

Calling India a preferred destination for global investors, the Prime Minister said due to the mantra of "Reform, Perform and Transform," global institutions are eager to invest in the country. He said, "This is the time, the right time," and described the Vibrant Summit as the ideal platform for investors. He added that India is emerging as a global hub for data-driven innovation, AI research and semiconductor manufacturing, with Dholera Special Investment Region developing India's first semiconductor fabrication facility.

He also said that investors have not come merely to sign MoUs but have connected themselves with the development and heritage of Saurashtra.

World-Class Infrastructure and Connectivity

Speaking on infrastructure and connectivity, PM Modi said Saurashtra and Kutch are equipped with world-class ports such as Mundra and Pipavav, which have become major hubs for India's automobile exports. He also highlighted Gujarat's leadership in skill development, with institutions like Kaushalya Skill University, National Defence University and Gati Shakti University preparing a future-ready workforce.

Boosting Gujarat's Tourism Potential

The Prime Minister also spoke about Gujarat's tourism potential, citing the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Rann Utsav of Kutch, Gir Forest, Shivrajpur Beach, and destinations like Somnath, Dwarka and Diu.

Assuring investors, PM Modi said India's reform journey will continue and that every investment in Saurashtra and Kutch will give new momentum to Gujarat and the country's development. He congratulated the Gujarat government for organising regional conferences ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027.

Gujarat's Two-Decade Transformation

Addressing the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was launched in 2003 with a vision to present the state's industrial potential to the world. He said Gujarat has today become the growth engine of the country and the most preferred destination for investment. He said that over the last two decades, Gujarat has received foreign investment worth Rs 3.57 lakh crore due to the success of the Vibrant Summits.

Describing Gujarat as a "Global Gateway to the Future," the Chief Minister said the state is setting new benchmarks in sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, AI and green energy. Referring to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, he said around 98,000 MoUs were signed, of which 25,500 were from the Saurashtra-Kutch region and 78 percent of those projects have already been commissioned.

Deputy CM on Vibrant Gujarat's Journey

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has transformed the state's industrial landscape. Crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he said the journey of Vibrant Gujarat has progressed from 80 MoUs to 98,000 projects. He added that more than 400 exhibitors and representatives from over 16 countries are participating in the conference.

New Industrial and Medical Infrastructure Announced

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi announced 13 new smart industrial estates across seven districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and e-inaugurated a Medical Device Park spread over 336 acres in Rajkot district.

The Prime Minister was felicitated with a shawl and memento, while folk artist Gitaben Rabari captivated the audience with a cultural performance showcasing the heritage of Saurashtra-Kutch.

The event was attended by Union and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior officials, industrialists and foreign delegates.