Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday doubled down on India's growth, calling it "attractive." Amid the tariff war, he gave a big push to 'Make In India' and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, saying that the country must become "self-reliant."

Calling for a boost to indigenous production across sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the stakeholders, adding that India has to focus heavily on becoming a 'Swadeshi' economy in its upcoming journey. PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister said that the government has removed several unnecessary compliances so that businesses can keep thriving in the country.

"The government is putting a strong emphasis on Make in India manufacturing. We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India; for this, we are focusing on your ease of doing business. The government abolished more than 40,000 compliances, and more than a thousand laws were decriminalised. We are standing with you shoulder-to-shoulder," said PM Modi while addressing the business fraternity and the traders present at the event.

"Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions. Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent others, the more its growth is going to stay compromised," he added.

He further demanded that there should be no compromise of the products being produced indigenously. “Every citizen is adopting Swadeshi, 'Garv se kaho hum swadeshi hai', our traders will have to proudly adopt this mantra.” PM Modi also said that an ecosystem has to be created where a special emphasis has to be given to Swadeshi designs. “In the research sector, private investments will have to come forward; without innovation, the world stops, businesses halt.”

The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", is being held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalisation. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.UPITS-2025 will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform.

Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, AYUSH, among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.

Russia will participate as a partner country, adding strategic significance and opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.

