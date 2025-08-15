On the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi hailed the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), with Operation Sindoor being an example of such self-reliance and the power of 'Made in India' being displayed.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), with Operation Sindoor being an example of such self-reliance and the power of 'Made in India' being displayed. The Prime Minister also highlighted how a country's independence is questioned if they are not self-reliant. "Whoever is dependent on others too much, there are as big questions raised on one's Independence. It becomes truly unfortunate when we get used to being dependent. We don't even get to know when we are leaving atmanirbharta and become nirbhar, that is why we need to be alert and awake to be independent," PM Modi said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Defence Self-Reliance and Operation Sindoor

Hailing Operation Sindoor as an example of the armed forces using the power of 'Made in India,' and showcasing 'Atmnanirbharta, PM Modi highlighted how the defence sector is pushing towards a mission of self-reliance for the past 10 years with the results being seen today. "If we were not self-reliant, would we have been able to carry out Operation Sindoor with such swift speed? But, the power of Made in India was in the hands of our army, so without worry, without interruption, without hesitation, our army continued to demonstrate its valour. For the past 10 years, we have been consistently pursuing a mission of self-reliance in the defence sector, and its results are visible today," PM Modi said.

Highlighting how India's push for self-reliance should not only be measured in terms of trade, but rather with capability, the Prime Minister highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor which gave a befitting reply to terrorists. "The promise of self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee or the dollar. Self-reliance is connected with our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own. When self reliance is getting finished, then capability also gets disrupted. That is why, to save, grow and preserve our capabilities we need to be atmanirbhar," PM Modi said.

Made-In-India Chips to Hit Markets This Year

Talking about the production and development of semiconductors in India, PM Modi lamented how despite file work on building semiconductors had begun 50 years ago, it was however “killed in the womb.”

"When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors, as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government; I do not want to do it. But the youth of the country should know about it. File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago," PM Modi said.

Recalling the brutal colonial rule, PM Modi said how countless people sacrificed their lives for Independence, breaking the chains of slavery.

"Countless people sacrificed their lives for Independence, spent their entire youth in prisons, and dedicated their lives to breaking the chains of slavery. 'Gulami ne humey nirdhan bana diya, gulami ne humey nirbhar bhi bana diya... Mere desh ke kisano ne khoon paseena ek kar ke desh ke ann ke bhandaar bhar diye'," he added.

"We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode. By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market," he added.

He further said that Made-in-India chips will hit markets by end of this year. "We are working in mission mode in the semiconductor sector, made-in-India chips will hit markets by end of this year," PM Modi said.

Space Sector

Celebrating the achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi announced ambitious plans for India’s very own space station, signalling a new era of indigenous space capabilities. He highlighted that over 300 startups are actively innovating in satellites, exploration, and cutting-edge space technologies, ensuring that India is not just participating but leading globally in space science and exploration.

National Deepwater Exploration Mission

India will harness its deepwater energy resources, strengthening energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign fuel imports.

Agricultural Self-Reliance and Fertilisers

PM Modi stressed the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security. Reducing import dependence ensures the nation’s agricultural sector thrives independently, safeguarding farmers’ welfare and strengthening India’s economic sovereignty.

Self-Reliance in Medicines and Innovation

PM Modi highlighted India’s strength as the “pharmacy of the world” and stressed the urgent need to invest more in research and development. He asked, “Shouldn’t we be the ones providing the best and most affordable medicines for the welfare of humanity?”

He highlighted India’s growing strength in domestic pharmaceutical innovation, emphasizing the need to develop new medicines, vaccines, and life-saving treatments entirely within India. Drawing inspiration from India’s COVID-19 response, where indigenous vaccines and platforms like CoWin saved millions of lives globally, he urged the nation to expand this spirit of innovation.

He called on researchers and entrepreneurs to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies, ensuring that India not only meets its own healthcare needs but also contributes to global well-being, establishing itself as a hub of medical self-reliance and innovation.

Championing Swadeshi

PM Modi urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion India-made goods under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, stressing that Swadeshi should stem from pride and strength, not compulsion. He called for visible promotion, such as “Swadeshi” boards outside shops, to boost self-reliance, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen India’s economic and industrial base.

(With inputs from ANI)