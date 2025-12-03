Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police conducted joint operations in Manipur from Nov 23-28, apprehending 11 cadres from various groups and recovering 14 weapons, explosives, IEDs, and illegal contraband from multiple districts.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, conducted joint operations in Manipur from November 23 to 28, 2025, according to an official release. The operations resulted in the apprehension of 11 cadres from various groups and the recovery of 14 weapons, including rifles, pistols, and explosives, as well as illegal contraband and war-like stores. The operations were conducted in districts including Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Saikul, Thoubal, and Tengnoupal. Apprehended individuals were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of Day-Wise Operations

November 23-25: Cadres Held, Arms Cache Recovered

On November 23, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an active KCP (PWG) cadre from Canchipur, Imphal West. On November 25, Assam Rifles, during an operation in the general area Shonglung, Kangpokpi district, recovered one Heckler and Koch G3 rifle with magazine, two bolt-action rifles, four Pull mechanism rifles, one Improvised mortar, two Hand Grenades, with detonators, two G3 Live rounds, and one Hand Held Radio set. On the same day in the general area of Galbung village, Saikul district, Assam Rifles recovered one carbine with magazine, one 303 Rifle, six 9 mm rounds, one 303 magazines, two .22 pistols with magazines, two Single Bolt Action Rifles, various types of ammunition and explosives, two Radio sets (Baofeng) four Pompey, three PEK, cordex, and detonator.

November 26: Sangai Festival Threat Foiled

On November 26, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Police Commandos apprehended one KYKL (SOREPA) cadre from Porompat Soibam Leikai, Imphal East. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Nambol Police arrested a UNLF (Koireng) cadre in Heigrujam, Imphal West. One 9mm pistol and 12 live rounds were recovered. In another major operation, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended three KCP (MFL) cadres from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal, foiling a threat to the Sangai Festival. Individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

November 27: More Apprehensions and Recoveries

On November 27, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an individual from Kontha Ahallup, Imphal East. The joint operation led to the recovery of two No. 36 hand grenades, one arming ring, and a mobile handset. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos apprehended an active KCP (PWG) cadre involved in recruiting valley youths in Luker Mayai Leikai, Imphal West. In another operation, Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos apprehended one active cadre of PREPAK (Progressive) from Khangabok, Thoubal District. Individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

November 28: Contraband and IEDs Seized

On November 28, Assam Rifles seized foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs. 80 lakhs during routine MVCP checks at Yangoubung, Tengnoupal, where two vehicles were intercepted, and two individuals were apprehended. In another operation on the same day, Assam Rifles unearthed five live IEDs hidden in an underground bunker in a forested stretch of Tengnoupal. The explosives were safely neutralised. All items and individuals were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The apprehended individuals and recovered items were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action. (ANI)