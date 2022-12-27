Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in a car accident near Mysuru: Report

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members on Tuesday afternoon sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in met with an accident in Kadakola town, the outskirt of Mysuru in Karnataka. 

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, met with an accident near Mysuru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. Prahlad Modi was travelling with his family from Bandipur to Mysuru when his car met with an accident.

    In an SUV, Prahlad was travelling to Bandipura, a town adjacent to Mysuru, with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. According to reports, the vehicle was involved in an accident while on the way. When he was travelling from Mysuru to Bandipur at 2:00 pm, his Mercedes Benz crashed into a divider. Along with their car, a VIP escort was also there. There have been reports of minor injuries, and those people have been sent to a hospital in Mysuru for care.

    Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources claimed. According to media reports, Prahlad is the fourth of six children born to Damodardas Modi and Hira Ben Modi.

    Prahlad, notably, has served as the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), an organisation founded in 2001. Through AIFPSDF, he had been raising the issues faced by the dealers of fair price shops, which operate under the public distribution system (PDS) network.

    (Photo: @sunder_barange | Twitter)

