Delhi is holding a mega blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium on PM Modi’s 76th birthday, targeting 2,500 units. The drive is part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday, which falls on September 17, 2026, in Delhi, will witness a massive blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi to commemorate the occasion. This mega camp is being organized under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan for a month by the Delhi government in which the target is to collect 2,500 units of blood in a day.

Mega Blood Donation Camp – Collection of 2,500 Units from Thyagaraj Stadium

The Health Department is organizing the blood donation camp in Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. The government has fixed the target of collecting 2,500 units of blood in this mega camp that would be conducted in a day.

According to the blood donation camp schedule of the Indian Red Cross Society, there is a blood donation camp at Thyagaraj Stadium on September 17 with an estimated 500 donors visiting the listed camp.

Blood banks from 11 government hospitals of Delhi and other organizations are taking part in the mega camp.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Blood Donation and Welfare Drives

The blood donation programme is the opening-day activity of the Delhi government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17. The month-long campaign includes several public-service initiatives, including health check-up camps for senior citizens, worker registration drives, cleanliness activities, plantation programmes and organ-donation awareness.

The government has also announced health check-ups for around 25,000 senior citizens across Delhi. Labour Department initiatives will focus on registering workers and construction workers and connecting eligible beneficiaries with welfare schemes and government services.

CM ,Rekha Gupta, and Other Leaders Attend Programme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other government representatives have been associated with the programmes marking PM Modi’s birthday. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had also reviewed preparations for the blood donation drive, according to reports.

The government has appealed to people to participate in voluntary blood donation as part of the public-service campaign.

Other Events Planned Across Delhi

The September 17 programme extends beyond blood donation. The Delhi government is also organising a 108-kund yagya at Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham and launching the Namo Shramik Seva Kendra for workers. In the evening, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme will include the lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path.