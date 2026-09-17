Delhi High Court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked Delhi Police how a blanket ban could be imposed after denying Kshatriya Karni Sena’s September 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. Police cited Supreme Court guidelines, crowd concerns and a sensitive venue; the matter is listed for September 22.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned why the Delhi Police denied permission outright to the Kshatriya Karni Sena to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against reservation policies and the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. The proposed demonstration is scheduled for September 20 from 10 am to 5 pm.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asked why the police chose a total refusal instead of setting conditions or proposing an alternative venue. “You rejected it? Why? Can this kind of order be passed? Just because you are apprehending that some persons can come? How can you pass this order?” the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The petition was filed by Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat, challenging the refusal. Counsel for the petitioner said the police initially indicated permission would be granted but later declined, citing apprehensions that a larger crowd than anticipated could assemble.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the decision followed Supreme Court guidelines and standing orders governing protests. He described Jantar Mantar as a sensitive area, noted that other groups had been refused as well, and flagged concerns about expected turnout and social media engagement.

Timeline Of Applications, Denials And Court Directions

“I am asking the State, how can there be a blanket ban? If you want to put any restriction, then please come out with them,” Justice Sharma said.

Sharma indicated an alternative venue could be considered, while the court pressed the police on whether reasonable restrictions could address security or logistical concerns.

The organisation first sought permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on September 6. The Delhi Police denied that request on August 28, citing preparations for the BRICS Summit. After the High Court asked the group to consider rescheduling, the date was changed to September 20.

Security Context And Social Media Concerns

On September 7, the court directed the police to consider the fresh application and said appropriate conditions could be imposed. The police subsequently rejected it, prompting the present challenge. During Thursday’s hearing, the court asked the police to examine an alternative location subject to restrictions. The matter is listed for September 22.

Violence was reported during NEET protests at Jantar Mantar on July 20, a backdrop the police referenced in describing the site as sensitive. Separately, the Karni Sena raised concerns over the suspension of some of its social media accounts, stating its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts were affected; the Instagram account was later restored.

The proposed protest aims to challenge reservation policies and seek withdrawal of the UGC’s 2026 equity regulations. The court’s next hearing will clarify whether conditions or an alternative venue can facilitate the assembly.