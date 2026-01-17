PM Modi criticized the TMC ahead of his West Bengal visit, saying people want a BJP govt. He is set to launch projects worth thousands of crores in Malda and Singur, and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Ahead of his visit to West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, stating that people want a development-oriented BJP government.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I look forward to being among the people of Malda and neighbouring areas during the BJP rally tomorrow. Every passing day, some or the other instance of TMC misrule comes to the fore. West Bengal is fed up with TMC and is all set to reject them. People want a development-oriented BJP government." I look forward to being among the people of Malda and neighbouring areas during the BJP rally tomorrow. Every passing day, some or the other instance of TMC misrule comes to the fore. West Bengal is fed up with TMC and is all set to reject them. People want a development-oriented… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2026

PM Modi's Visit to West Bengal and Assam

PM Modi will visit West Bengal and Assam on January 17 & 18 and on January 17, at around 12:45 pm, the Prime Minister will visit Malda and flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function at Malda.

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar). These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people.

Major Infrastructure Push in Malda

The Prime Minister will visit Malda and dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Prime Minister, from Malda Town Railway Station, will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). He will also virtually flag off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism.

New Railway Projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of four major railway projects in West Bengal, including the new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district. These projects will strengthen passenger and freight operations, improve logistics efficiency in North Bengal, and generate employment opportunities in the region.

Rail Line Electrification

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation the electrification of rail lines between New Coochbehar-Bamanhat and New Coochbehar-Boxirhat, enabling faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations.

New Amrit Bharat and LHB Train Services

The Prime Minister will further virtually flag off 4 New Amrit Bharat Express trains: New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar-Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express. This will enhance affordable and reliable long-distance rail connectivity. These services will support the mobility needs of common citizens, students, migrant workers and traders, while strengthening inter-state economic and social linkages.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services equipped with LHB coaches: Radhikapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express; Balurghat-SMVT Bengaluru Express. These trains will provide the region's youth, students, and IT professionals with direct, safe, and comfortable travel connectivity to major IT and employment hubs such as Bengaluru.

National Highway Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the rehabilitation and four-laning of the Dhupguri-Falakata section of National Highway-31D, a key road project that will improve regional road connectivity and facilitate smoother movement of passengers and goods in North Bengal.

Development Projects in Singur

On January 18, at around 3 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around Rs 830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district.

These projects will play a vital role in building modern infrastructure creation and improved connectivity, strengthening the Eastern and North-Eastern regions as key growth engines of the Nation. (ANI)