PM Modi, at a Bihar rally, attacked the Mahagathbandhan, calling the RJD manifesto a 'packet of lies' that even its ally Congress doesn't trust. He contrasted this with the NDA's development track record and promises of 'sushasan'.

(ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounding the poll bugle in Bihar's Aurangabad on Friday, took a sarcastic jab at the Opposition's 'rift-ridden' Mahagathbandhan alliance claiming that the Congress "does not have faith" in its ally RJD's manifesto, which he said was "a packet of lies".

Aurangabad district, located in the south of Bihar, is one of the 20 districts, where polls will be held during the second phase of the State's Assembly elections. The district contains six assembly constituencies namely Goh, Obra, Nabinagar, Kutumba (SC), Aurangabad and Rafiganj.

"Even the Congress does not have faith in their (RJD) promises. Congress does not even talk about the RJD's manifesto. Bihar has also rejected RJD's package of lies," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Aurangabad.

Speculation over rift in Opposition Alliance

Speculation has been rife over an alleged rift in the Mahagathbandhan. While the alliance partners, including Congress have denied such claims, PM Modi had earlier claimed that the RJD "forcefully" took the Chief Ministerial post from Congress despite the latter's objections during the negotiation phase during the election preparations.

NDA projects message of trust and development

"The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar... Bihar mein phir se sushasan Sarkar," PM Modi said.

"Bihar trusts BJP-NDA, because the NDA got Bihar out of jungle raaj. Bihar believes that the NDA will make sure the state is developed. That is why Bihar believes in NDA's Sankalp Patra," he said.

Manifesto Promises: RJD vs NDA

The RJD manifesto, "Tejashwi ka Pran Patra," focuses on multiple welfare measures, including giving cash transfers to women, sanitation workers, farmers, and also promising to provide a government job in all houses in the State among multiple other things.

The NDA's Sankalp Patra in turn promises around 1 crore jobs to the youth in 5 years, development of skill centres, increasing women empowerment, and making new 'Lakhpati didis' in the State.

Second phase of polling on November 11

On Novermber 6, voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and recorded a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. The second phase of assembly polls is set to be held on November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to polls and subsequently conclude polling for the Bihar elections. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase. (ANI)