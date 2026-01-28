At the annual NCC rally, PM Modi called the India-EU FTA a 'historic' and 'game-changer' deal creating vast opportunities for youth. He also highlighted India's growing defence prowess, airport expansion plans, and paid tribute to Ajit Pawar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the Annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital.

'Game-changer' India-EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recently finalised India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as a "historic" and "game-changer" deal, saying it will create countless opportunities for the country's youth. Modi also underlined the pact's potential to benefit startups, the creative economy, research, education, and professional services, calling FTA a "freedom to aspire."

"A historic free trade agreement has been reached between India and the European Union. Before this, India had also signed free trade agreements with countries such as Oman, New Zealand, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Mauritius. All these agreements are going to create countless opportunities for millions of our young people. Today, the whole world is looking at the youth of India with great confidence, and the reason for this global confidence is their skills and values," he said.

"The agreement that has been reached with the European Union is being hailed by the world as the mother of all deals. It is being described as a game-changer deal for the world. This FTA is your freedom to aspire. This agreement has been made between India and the European Union, which comprises twenty-seven countries. This will benefit Indian startups. Access to funding and the innovation ecosystem for Indian startups will become easier. This agreement will also greatly benefit our creative economy, including film, gaming, fashion, digital content, music, and design, and will create countless new opportunities for India's youth, from research and education to IT and other professional services...Under this agreement, tariffs on more than 99 per cent of India's exports will be either zero or very low," he added.

PM's personal connection with NCC

Addressing a gathering of more than 2,400 cadets from across the country, the Prime Minister emphasised the role of the younger generation in shaping the nation's future. The Prime Minister shared his personal connection with the NCC, saying, "When I was in the NCC, my sense of 'Nation First' was also strengthened in the same way. And today, seeing you all learning the same in the NCC, I feel immense pride."

India's defence prowess and modernisation

The Prime Minister further hailed Operation Sindoor's success as a testament to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces and the rising power of the defence sector. Recalling the country's recent military achievements, the Prime Minister said, "Operation Sindoor has once again established India's capabilities and the valour of our armed forces." Operation Sindoor has also shown how advanced and high-tech our indigenous weapons are.

Highlighting the shift from conventional to digital battlefields, the Prime Minister said, "Today, battles are fought on many fronts. Today's battles are fought in code and in the cloud. Countries that lag behind in technology are weak not only in their economy but also in their security." He further said, "Today, work is being done on Made in India drones. Al and defence innovation are now modernising our forces. This means that the possibilities for you, young people, are expanding greatly, and today I want not only those sitting here, but crores of young people across the country to take advantage of this."

PM condoles Ajit Pawar's death

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. "A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today," he said.

About the NCC PM Rally

The rally marks the grand culmination, with participation of 2,406 NCC cadets from across the country, including 898 girl cadets. 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries participated. The theme of this year's rally is 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva', reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India's youth.

The event, held in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showcased the spirit of "Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva" (Nation First - Duty-Bound Youth) through a series of disciplined displays and cultural performances.

Major push for aviation sector

Prime Minister also virtually addressed the Wings India 2026 aviation summit, where he announced that India is on track to establish a massive network of over 400 airports by the year 2047, and air travel will become an affordable service for every citizen.

PM Modi, while addressing at the Wings, said, "In India, air travel is no longer exclusive; it's becoming inclusive. Our mission is to make air travel easily accessible to every Indian citizen. That's why we have connected Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with airports. In 2014, India had 70 airports. Today, the number of airports in India has increased to more than 160. We have activated more than 100 aerodromes in the country and, along with this, launched affordable flight schemes for our citizens... It is estimated that by 2047, India will have more than 400 airports. This will be a very large network. Not only that, our government is also working on the next phase of the UDAN scheme. This policy will further strengthen regional and affordable air connectivity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that India is transforming into a primary aviation hub connecting the Global South with the rest of the world. He noted that India is also preparing to lead the world in environmental safety by becoming a producer of sustainable aviation fuel. (ANI)