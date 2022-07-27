Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

Dharamdev told the media that in 1987, he became aware of an increase in land conflicts, animal slaughter, and crimes against women. "I've resolved not to take a bath since then. During this time, I spent 6 months with a Guru and received Gurudakshina," he said

When a person is unable to take a bath for two or three days, he begins to feel peculiar. Not only that, but the body begins to stink. But everyone is horrified by the horrific reality about such a person from Bihar's Gopalganj area as he hasn't bathed in 22 years. Surprisingly, his body does not stink, and he has never been sick. For many years, the man has made an unusual promise not to bathe. Furthermore, the rationale offered is astounding.

In truth, the individual in question is Dharamdev Ram, 62, who lives in the hamlet of Baikunthpur in the Manjha block of the Gopalganj district, who has not showered in the last 22 years. Dharamdev Ram has pledged that he will not take a bath until crimes against women, land conflicts, and animal slaughter are stopped.

He said that he believed the bath cost him his job, and after that he did not bathe even after this. Even after his wife Maya Devi died in 2003, he did not take a bath. Even after his two boys died, not a drop of water was thrown on their bodies. His family members have also backed this one-of-a-kind endeavour of his. Surprisingly, Dharamdev has never had an illness or had dirt deposited on his body.

Dharamdev told the media that in 1987, he became aware of an increase in land conflicts, animal slaughter, and crimes against women. "I've resolved not to take a bath since then. During this time, I spent 6 months with a Guru and received Gurudakshina," he said. Dharmadev regards Lord Rama as his ideal and lives by his words.

