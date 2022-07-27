Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    Dharamdev told the media that in 1987, he became aware of an increase in land conflicts, animal slaughter, and crimes against women. "I've resolved not to take a bath since then. During this time, I spent 6 months with a Guru and received Gurudakshina," he said

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years here s why he took the pledge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    When a person is unable to take a bath for two or three days, he begins to feel peculiar. Not only that, but the body begins to stink. But everyone is horrified by the horrific reality about such a person from Bihar's Gopalganj area as he hasn't bathed in 22 years. Surprisingly, his body does not stink, and he has never been sick. For many years, the man has made an unusual promise not to bathe. Furthermore, the rationale offered is astounding.

    In truth, the individual in question is Dharamdev Ram, 62, who lives in the hamlet of Baikunthpur in the Manjha block of the Gopalganj district, who has not showered in the last 22 years. Dharamdev Ram has pledged that he will not take a bath until crimes against women, land conflicts, and animal slaughter are stopped.

    Also Read | Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    He said that he believed the bath cost him his job, and after that he did not bathe even after this. Even after his wife Maya Devi died in 2003, he did not take a bath. Even after his two boys died, not a drop of water was thrown on their bodies. His family members have also backed this one-of-a-kind endeavour of his. Surprisingly, Dharamdev has never had an illness or had dirt deposited on his body.

    Dharamdev told the media that in 1987, he became aware of an increase in land conflicts, animal slaughter, and crimes against women. "I've resolved not to take a bath since then. During this time, I spent 6 months with a Guru and received Gurudakshina," he said. Dharmadev regards Lord Rama as his ideal and lives by his words.

    Also Read | Setback for Karti Chidambaram, SC upholds right to arrest under PMLA

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Supreme Court upholds the validity of various PMLA provisions

    Setback for Karti Chidambaram, SC upholds right to arrest under PMLA

    Recent Stories

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP? RBA

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP?

    It is time to train, let us go - Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks-ayh

    'It's time to train, let's go' - Ronaldo to Man United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Samsung launches Buy Now Pay Later option for smartphones in India all about it gcw

    Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon