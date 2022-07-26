India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

The approvals for Capital Acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories is aimed at further boosting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector and modernise the armed forces amidst the changing scenario of warfare.

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday gave approvals for Capital Acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories. The approvals are aimed at further boosting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector and modernising the armed forces amidst the changing scenario of warfare.

Also Read: AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

The proposed procurements include swarm drones, bulletproof jackets and carbines. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Aiming to provide enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to the Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, the DAC gave the nod for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection.

Amidst the ongoing complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter-terrorism at the borders, the council gave clearance for induction of around four lakhs of Close Quarter Battle Carbines for the Services.

"This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhance Aatmamirbharta in small arms," an official said.

In an effort to augment the Indian Army's modern warfare capabilities, the DAC approved the procurement of autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarms under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. Drone technologies have been proving to be a force multiplier in carrying out military operations in recent conflicts worldwide.

Among the proposals approved by DAC in the meeting include three proposals of the Indian Army -- Guided Extended Range Rocket Ammunition, Area Denial Munition Type I and Infantry Combat Vehicle-Command designed and developed by DRDO. The total value of these three proposals is Rs 8,599 crore.

Guided Extended Range Rocket Ammunition must have a range of 75 km and an accuracy of 40 meters. Area Denial Munition Type I Rocket Ammunition containing dual-purpose sub-munitions must be capable of neutralizing both tanks and armoured personnel carriers. The Infantry Combat Vehicle–Command should be equipped with technology to collect, disseminate, share and present real-time information to commanders to facilitate quick decision-making for the execution of tasks.

For the Indian Navy, the proposal for procurement of an upgraded 1250KW capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry has also been accorded.

"This will give a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators," he said.

For the Indian Coast Guard, Rajnath Singh-headed DAC also gave approval to the proposal of procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) with a condition of having 60 per cent of indigenous content.

Earlier in the day, the defence ministry’s flagship initiative iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) -- Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) signed the 100th contract for defence innovation.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, "We are confident that iDEX will make India the biggest Defence Innovation Ecosystem in the world. For this, I would like to thank the tireless and continuous efforts and support from all the stakeholders, including the Services, the start-ups, partner incubators and the iDEX team."

In the last four years, the DAC has accorded 17 start-ups in 14 projects for trial and procurement in March 2022.

Also Read: New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin