Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    The approvals for Capital Acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories is aimed at further boosting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector and modernise the armed forces amidst the changing scenario of warfare.

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 8:23 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday gave approvals for Capital Acquisition proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories. The approvals are aimed at further boosting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector and modernising the armed forces amidst the changing scenario of warfare.

    Also Read: AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    The proposed procurements include swarm drones, bulletproof jackets and carbines. The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Defence Acquisition Council headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

    Aiming to provide enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to the Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenarios, the DAC gave the nod for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection. 

    Amidst the ongoing complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter-terrorism at the borders, the council gave clearance for induction of around four lakhs of Close Quarter Battle Carbines for the Services.

    "This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhance Aatmamirbharta in small arms," an official said.

    In an effort to augment the Indian Army's modern warfare capabilities, the DAC approved the procurement of autonomous surveillance and armed drone swarms under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. Drone technologies have been proving to be a force multiplier in carrying out military operations in recent conflicts worldwide.

    Among the proposals approved by DAC in the meeting include three proposals of the Indian Army -- Guided Extended Range Rocket Ammunition, Area Denial Munition Type I and Infantry Combat Vehicle-Command designed and developed by DRDO. The total value of these three proposals is Rs 8,599 crore. 

    Guided Extended Range Rocket Ammunition must have a range of 75 km and an accuracy of 40 meters. Area Denial Munition Type I Rocket Ammunition containing dual-purpose sub-munitions must be capable of neutralizing both tanks and armoured personnel carriers. The Infantry Combat Vehicle–Command should be equipped with technology to collect, disseminate, share and present real-time information to commanders to facilitate quick decision-making for the execution of tasks.

    For the Indian Navy, the proposal for procurement of an upgraded 1250KW capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry has also been accorded. 

    "This will give a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators," he said. 

    For the Indian Coast Guard, Rajnath Singh-headed DAC also gave approval to the proposal of procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) with a condition of having 60 per cent of indigenous content.

    Earlier in the day, the defence ministry’s flagship initiative iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) -- Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) signed the 100th contract for defence innovation.

    Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said, "We are confident that iDEX will make India the biggest Defence Innovation Ecosystem in the world. For this, I would like to thank the tireless and continuous efforts and support from all the stakeholders, including the Services, the start-ups, partner incubators and the iDEX team."

    In the last four years, the DAC has accorded 17 start-ups in 14 projects for trial and procurement in March 2022.

    Also Read: New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 8:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    PM Modi to get demo of India's first drone that can carry human payload

    Recent Stories

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here - adt

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here

    Auto Czech Republic turns criminal's Ferrari F142 Type 458 into a cop car photos

    Czech Republic turns criminal's Ferrari F142 Type 458 into a cop car (PHOTOS)

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession drb

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

    Amar Upadhyay first look as Lord Ram OUT drb

    Amar Upadhyay's first look as ‘Lord Ram’ OUT!

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless-vpn

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon