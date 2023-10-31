Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

As the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is credited with using a combination of persuasion and firmness to unite hundreds of princely states into the newly formed Union. His legacy continues to inspire the nation.

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, remembering his unwavering spirit, visionary leadership, and exceptional commitment to shaping the nation's destiny. He emphasized Sardar Patel's enduring legacy of national integration, stating that the nation remains deeply indebted to his service.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation."

ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor excise policy case on Nov 2

"His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated his life to the unity and prosperity of India. With his resolute determination, political acumen, and tireless efforts, he succeeded in unifying a fragmented India, bringing together over 550 princely states to form a united nation.

"Unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life. With his rock-solid willpower, political wisdom and hard work, he worked to make India, divided into more than 550 princely states, a united nation. Sardar Saheb's dedicated life to the nation and nation-building work as the country's first Home Minister will always inspire us," Shah said.

PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

"Tributes to Iron Man Sardar Patel ji on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'National Unity Day'," Shah added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his respects to the great freedom fighter and India's first Home Minister. He praised Sardar Patel for his role in uniting India and creating essential institutions to serve the nation, underscoring the lasting impact of his exceptional contributions.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter and India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. He united India into one country and created several institutions to serve the nation. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional contributions to our nation," Singh said.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel emerged as a prominent Congress leader and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the struggle for independence. As the first Home Minister of independent India, he is credited with using a combination of persuasion and firmness to unite hundreds of princely states into the newly formed Union. His legacy continues to inspire the nation.