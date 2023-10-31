Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity | WATCH

    PM Modi said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was known for his visionary statesmanship, steadfast commitment and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the "destiny of our nation".

    National Unity Day: PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 31) paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat to mark the celebration of the National Unity Day. The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel on the latter's birth anniversary and recalled how the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister served the nation in different capacities.

    PM Modi said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was known for his visionary statesmanship, steadfast commitment and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the "destiny of our nation".

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation."

    PM Modi asserted that Sardar Patel's commitment to national integration continues to guide the Indian nation even now and country is forever indebted to his service. The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue located at Kevadia in Gujarat and it depicts Indian freedom fighter and first Deputy PM Sardar Patel.

    PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

    Vallabhbhai Patel was born in Gujarat in 1875 and trained as a lawyer. He took an active part in the country's freedom struggle and emerged as a prominent Congress leader and a staunch associate of Mahatma Gandhi. Sardar Patel was credited with taking a bold step by uniting hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union after the country became independent in 1947.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India' AJR

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    Kerala News live 31 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Supreme Court to consider SNC Lavalin case today

    PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

    PM Modi to bring curtains down on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Tuesday, launch MY Bharat

    ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case snt

    ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor excise policy case on Nov 2

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read ATG

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India' AJR

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah remember 'Iron Man of India'

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen ATG

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral ATG

    Ananya Panday shares glimpses of her birthday at Maldives; unseen video of her dancing to Kajra re goes viral

    Kerala News live 31 october 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Supreme Court to consider SNC Lavalin case today

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon