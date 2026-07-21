The Madras High Court adjourned a case challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide jobs to families of Karur stampede victims. The tragedy occurred at a rally for TVK chief and now CM Vijay. A CBI probe is ongoing.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has adjourned the petitions challenging the government's decision to provide public employment to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede to July 27. The court granted the adjournment after the State sought additional time to file its counter affidavit. The interim order already in force in the case has also been extended The case came up for hearing before the Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel.

Background of the Tragedy and Investigation

The Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured. In October 2025, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), emphasising the need for an independent and impartial probe. A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also constituted a three-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation and ensure a fair and impartial probe into the tragedy. The investigation is examining several aspects of the rally, including crowd-management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival and the coordination between party organisers and local authorities.

Government Provides Compassionate Appointments

On July 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay visited Karur and participated in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of victims of the 2025 Karur stampede. Among those expected to receive an appointment order is Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Thruvish, in the tragic stampede.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, Vimal said he viewed the government's decision as a positive step despite the irreparable loss suffered by his family. "My one-and-a-half-year-old son passed away. His name was Thruvish. When my son passed away, I went to Chennai to meet Mr Vijay. He is the Chief Minister now and has come here. He asked me to come and meet him. So, I am going to meet him. I have submitted the application forms at the Taluk office as requested. I don't know what kind of job it will be. I will find out after I meet him. My son's death is a huge loss for me. But they are offering me a job. I will go and see what position it is. I don't know anything about politics. They are saying they will give me a job. I don't know what will happen. I see it as a positive thing," Vimal told ANI.

The Chief Minister handed over compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of the victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede during a TVK public outreach programme on September 27, 2025. (ANI)