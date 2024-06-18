Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss 'assault' case | Read FULL letter here

    AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal has written to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, the Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray and the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav seeking appointments with them to discuss the assault she was allegedly subjected to at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home.
     

    Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders seeks time to discuss assault case read full letter here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has made public a letter she wrote to the leaders of the INDIA bloc, requesting a meeting to resolve her assault complaint involving an assistant connected to a prominent alliance member.

    In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against the abuse.

    Maliwal posted the letters addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Sharad Pawar on X. “Today I have written a letter on this subject to all the big leaders of the INDIA alliance. I have asked for a meeting time with everyone,” Maliwal posted on X.

    Bibhav Kumar, a key aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, was arrested in May after being accused of assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence. Kumar's judicial detention was extended by a Delhi court last week till June 22.

    An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 3:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests vkp

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH) snt

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Boyfriend kills woman with spanner over breakup, shouts 'kyu kiya aisa mere saath' (WATCH)

    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath AJR

    Nagpur tragedy: Two killed, fifteen injured as drunk driver plows into sleeping family on footpath

    UP SHOCKER! Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

    Bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight at Delhi airport: No suspicious items found; check details AJR

    Bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight at Delhi airport: No suspicious items found; check details

    Recent Stories

    International Sushi Day 2024: 7 types of Sushi you MUST try ATG

    International Sushi Day 2024: 7 types of Sushi you MUST try

    t20 world cup 2024 Pacer Haris Rauf caught in heated argument with Pakistani fan in US; trolled for 'Indian hoga' remark (WATCH) snt

    Pacer Haris Rauf caught in heated argument with Pakistani fan in US; trolled for 'Indian hoga' remark (WATCH)

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)

    A look at Anant Ambani Rs 200 crore watch collection gcw

    A look at Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests vkp

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon