Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss 'assault' case | Read FULL letter here

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal has written to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, the Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray and the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav seeking appointments with them to discuss the assault she was allegedly subjected to at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home.

In a letter to INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party member complained she was subjected to "victim shaming and character assassination" for speaking up against the abuse.

Maliwal posted the letters addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Sharad Pawar on X. “Today I have written a letter on this subject to all the big leaders of the INDIA alliance. I have asked for a meeting time with everyone,” Maliwal posted on X.

Bibhav Kumar, a key aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, was arrested in May after being accused of assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence. Kumar's judicial detention was extended by a Delhi court last week till June 22.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

