Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of using administrative and police pressure to influence board formation after their defeat in the Panchayati Raj elections, warning that Congress will strictly monitor these developments.

Gehlot Accuses BJP of Using Pressure Tactics in Local Board Formation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of attempting to use pressure tactics to form boards after the Panchayati Raj elections, alleging that the police and administration were being pressured in several areas. In a post on X, Gehlot said the BJP government had failed to learn from its defeat in the Panchayati Raj elections and alleged that it was trying to repeat the tactics used during the urban local body elections.

“The BJP government has learned nothing even after its crushing defeat in the Panchayati Raj elections. The people have shown it the mirror. Despite this, reports are coming in from several areas that the BJP government wants to use strong-arm tactics to form boards, as it did in the urban local body elections, by pressuring the police and administration. This is unacceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

Gehlot said the Pradesh Congress Committee was monitoring the incidents and warned that any unfair action against Congress members under political pressure would be taken seriously. “The Pradesh Congress Committee is continuously monitoring such incidents. The people have given their mandate to the Janmat Congress Party. If Congress members are subjected to unfair action under political pressure, it will be taken seriously,” he said. He also called on the state administration to remain impartial and urged senior officials to ensure that no action was taken under political pressure.

“The administration is expected to remain impartial and respect the people’s mandate. The Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary must ensure that no unfair action is taken anywhere in the state under political pressure,” Gehlot said.

The Indian National Congress won a decisive majority in the Rajasthan Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across most of the 37 districts. Out of a total of 37 Zila Parishads, the Congress secured a majority in 27 districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, the BJP managed to win a majority in only 6 districts. In Nagaur district, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) achieved a majority in the Zila Parishad. Similarly, in the election results for 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts, Congress won 269, BJP won 73, and others succeeded in 60 Panchayat Samitis, while no party secured a clear majority in 17 Panchayat Samitis.

Counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, and Karauli districts will take place on December 17. The Panchayati Raj election results went in favour of the BJP in Udaipur, Ajmer, Pali, Jhalawar, Beawar, and Salumber districts, where the party holds a majority in the Zila Parishads based on numerical strength.