PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have significantly reduced their official convoys to cut unnecessary expenditure. This move is part of a push for simplicity in governance, with all essential security protocols remaining fully intact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday significantly reduced the size of his official convoy, while ensuring that all essential security components mandated under the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol remained intact.

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Home Minister Amit Shah Follows Suit

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for restrained government functioning and reduction in unnecessary expenditure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday also reduced the size of his official convoy by more than 50 per cent.

The scaled-down convoy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was first captured on camera by ANI, showing that all essential vehicles mandated under the Central Reserve Police Force's 'Z+' security protocol remained in place, despite a significant reduction from the earlier fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles.

Citing security considerations, officials said detailed information about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's protection setup cannot be disclosed, but noted that the reduction in his convoy is among the first visible signs of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive aimed at promoting simplicity and efficiency in official functioning.

Officials, however, clarified that the downsizing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy has not led to any dilution of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Broader Directive for Minimalism in Governance

The move comes shortly after the Prime Minister urged ministers and officials to adopt a more restrained and cost-effective approach in official protocols, emphasising the need to set an example of simplicity and efficiency in public life.

The Prime Minister has also ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy to curb fuel use amid prevailing global conditions, while also directing the Special Protection Group to induct more electric vehicles into his motorcade without making any new purchases.

He had recently called for reducing unnecessary expenditure and visible displays of power, particularly in government convoys and public engagements. The directive is part of a broader effort to promote minimalism in governance and ensure better allocation of public resources.

Officials suggest that more ministers may follow suit in the coming days, aligning with the Prime Minister's message.

The development is being seen as a symbolic yet significant step towards reinforcing accountability and responsiveness within the government. (ANI)