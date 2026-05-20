Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced free bus travel for NEET students from June 20-22. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is reviewing preparations for the re-exam on June 21, after the original test was cancelled due to a paper leak.

Punjab Announces Free Bus Travel for NEET Students

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the state government will waive off bus fare for students appearing for the NEET examination, allowing them free travel on Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22.

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In a post on X, CM Mann said that many students preparing for NEET come from economically weaker backgrounds and often struggle even to arrange travel expenses to reach their exam centres.

ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਗਰੀਬ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ NEET ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੱਕ ਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਕਿਰਾਏ ਲਈ ਪੈਸੇ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ। ਜਦੋਂ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ NEET ਦੇ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ, ਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਮਦਦ ਦੀ ਬੇਨਤੀ ਕੀਤੀ। NEET ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 21 ਜੂਨ ਨੂੰ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ 20, 21 ਅਤੇ 22 ਜੂਨ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 20, 2026

"Many poor students take the NEET exam. They don't even have money for the fare to get to the exam center. When Kejriwal recently spoke with the NEET students, they requested help. The NEET exam is on June 21. Therefore, the Punjab government has decided to waive off the fare for all students appearing for the NEET exam on all Punjab Roadways buses on June 20, 21, and 22. Show your admit card, and you won't be charged for the ticket. May the Almighty grant you success," CM Mann wrote on X.

Centre Reviews Preparations for NEET Re-examination

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21.

According to an official statement, Pradhan directed officials to ensure "complete integrity and transparency" in the conduct of the re-examination and stressed that all shortcomings identified in the earlier process must be comprehensively addressed.

The Minister instructed officials to conduct coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states to ensure effective monitoring and strict security arrangements at examination centres.

Pradhan also directed authorities to make adequate arrangements for students, including transportation, drinking water and other essential facilities, while emphasising that vigilance and security should remain uncompromised.

Future Changes and Re-exam Context

As a corrective measure following the controversy, the Union Education Minister had earlier announced that NEET-UG would be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year onward.

NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test. (ANI)