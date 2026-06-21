BJP's CR Kesavan says Congress's criticism of Shashi Tharoor for praising PM Modi reflects its 'deep-rooted insecurity' and intolerance under Rahul Gandhi. The row began after Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised Tharoor over his remarks.

BJP Alleges 'Deep-Rooted Insecurity'

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday said the Congress party's criticism of his own fellow MP Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected its "deep-rooted insecurity" and alleged that under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party has become intolerant of differing views and basic civility in public life.

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Speaking to ANI, Kesvan said,"The deep-rooted insecurity and hate harboured by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress first family against PM Modi is the real reason for the Congress party outburst against Shashi Tharoor, who had complimented and praised PM Modi for forcefully articulating about the security and safety of our civilian Indian sailors."

He further attacked the opposition party, saying, "What better can you expect from the Congress party, because the Congress party has never bothered about national interest; it never mattered to them."

Kesavan also claimed that Tharoor had, in the past, exposed what he termed as the Congress party's "lies and falsehoods" regarding Prime Minister Modi. "We have seen how in the past, Shashi Tharoor's truth bomb has blown the lid off the Congress party's lies and falsehoods about PM Modi... One thing is very clear that under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has become bigoted so much so that it cannot even practice or accept basic courtesy or civility in public life."

Pawan Khera Hits Out at Tharoor

Kesavan's remarks came after Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised Shashi Tharoor over his praise for the Prime Minister following PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. https://x.com/Pawankhera/status/2068303238554664991?s=20

In a post on X, Khera wrote, "My senior colleague Shashi Tharoor's admiration for PM Modi appears to have transcended the limitations of the physical world. He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say."

He further added,"According to the official MEA readout of the Modi-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G7: 1. There is no mention of the cold-blooded killing of three Indian sailors by the United States in the Gulf of Oman. 2. This was the first Modi-Trump meeting after Operation Sindoor, yet there is no indication that Modi challenged Trump's repeated claim - now made over 120 times - that he secured a ceasefire by threatening India with trade consequences. 3. There is no mention of the attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, India's guest during MILAN-2026, in what is effectively India's strategic backyard. And yet, Tharoor ji somehow heard forceful assertions, robust pushback, and uncompromising diplomacy that never made it into the official record. Perhaps the rest of us are constrained by ordinary human senses. For devotees of the 'Maha-Maanav Modi', the less he says, the more they hear."

Tharoor Defends His Remarks

Responding to Khera's remarks, Tharoor defended his earlier observations and said he had relied on widely reported accounts of the Prime Minister's remarks. "For those who believe I "heard" words that @narendramodi never said at the G-7, I was merely alluding to widely published reports about his remarks. If you want to hear a report, here's one," Tharoor wrote on X, while sharing a youtube link. https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/2068346805465829393?s=20

He added, "I read widely and retain what I read. I have never in my life been accused of misrepresenting or distorting any facts or statements and I stand by my summary of what I read in the print media bout these remarks, which were reportedly made when our PM was seated next to @realDonaldTrump." (ANI)