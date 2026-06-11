PM Modi highlighted that Ahmedabad's urban transformation is gaining momentum with the Cabinet's approval for Phase 2(A) of the Metro Rail Project. This expansion aims to enhance airport connectivity, reduce congestion, and create jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that urban transformation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is getting further momentum following the successful implementation of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project.

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Sharing an X post, PM Modi highlighted that the metro expansion will reduce congestion, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable urban growth. "Ahmedabad's urban transformation is getting further momentum!..The Cabinet's approval for Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project will strengthen connectivity, particularly to the airport, thus making travel faster and more convenient. This expansion will reduce congestion, create employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable urban growth," the post read. Ahmedabad’s urban transformation is getting further momentum! The Cabinet’s approval for Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project will strengthen connectivity, particularly to the airport, thus making travel faster and more convenient. This expansion will reduce… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

Cabinet Approves Phase 2(A): Key Details

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project with a corridor for a length of 6.032 Km with 05 stations (04 Elevated and 01 underground).

According to the release, on operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 Km of active Metro Rail Network.

The names of stations in the Phase 2(A) Corridor are- Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

The total completion cost, including IDC (Interest during Construction) for the project, will be Rs.2,169.04 crore.

Scope and Objectives of the Expansion

Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development.

Phase 2(A) acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city. Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Project envisages the development of approximately 6.032 km of new metro corridor, aimed at substantially enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access.

It aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential & Commercial hubs, with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor.

Further, the likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030.

By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2(A) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors.

Expected Benefits and Urban Impact

Enhanced Mobility and Traffic Reduction

According to the release, Metro Rail as an efficient alternate road transport and with Phase 2(A) as an extension of the Metro Rail network to the Airport, will be particularly impactful inside Ahmedabad.

Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety, etc.

Economic Growth and Productivity

With the addition of Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and an increase in the overall Metro Rail Network in Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar cities, the cost can be significantly reduced compared to traditional fossil fuel-based transport.

Reduced travel times and improved access to different parts of the city such as airports, Railway Stations and Bus Depots, can enhance productivity by allowing individuals to reach their workplaces and destinations more efficiently. Also, the enhanced connectivity can stimulate local businesses, especially in areas near new metro stations, which can also attract investment and development in previously less accessible regions, a release added.

Improved Quality of Life and Social Equity

The expansion of Phase 2(A) Metro Rail network in Ahmedabad will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services.

The Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city. It promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase 2(A) will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.

Employment Generation

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A will generate employment of around 2,000 persons during the peak period of construction activity and 500 persons are likely to work during Operation & Maintenance of the system. (ANI)