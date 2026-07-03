DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai accused TVK's Aadhav Arjuna of witness intimidation in the Karur stampede case. Annadurai rejected Arjuna's claims, blaming Vijay for the tragedy and noting Arjuna is an accused in the ongoing CBI probe.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Friday accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna of attempting to influence the ongoing CBI investigation into the Karur stampede case, alleging that his remarks amounted to intimidation of witnesses.

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Speaking to ANI, Annadurai rejected Arjuna's allegation that the DMK government, through the police, was responsible for the deaths of 41 people in the Karur stampede. "It is an atrocious lie that Aadhav Arjuna is repeating that it is the DMK government using the police. That is not true. Everyone is aware of what actually happened...It was Mr Vijay who was responsible for the Karur stampede. He came late...The police officers there asked him to stop, but he did not. That is what happened...He should have stopped, especially when he saw people falling, but they did not stop," Annadurai alleged.

CBI probe and witness intimidation

He said that after the Tamil Nadu Police investigated the case, it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court. "An investigation was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Police. They were not satisfied and approached the Supreme Court, which transferred the case to the CBI. The CBI has named Aadhav Arjuna as an accused in the case. How can an accused in such a case make allegations? It amounts to intimidation of witnesses," he said.

Annadurai further said the families of those who died in the stampede were victims and witnesses in the case, and alleged that such statements could influence the investigation. "The family members of the deceased in Karur are the victims and witnesses. Such intimidation cannot be allowed," he said.

Remarks stem from 'political frustration', alleges DMK

The DMK spokesperson also alleged that the TVK leadership was making such remarks out of political frustration. "There are two main reasons for the frustration within the TVK party leadership. First, they were not able to get a majority and are highlighting that at every opportunity. Second, they are now caught in the Karur stampede case. The CBI has summoned several individuals and the investigation is ongoing. How can a minister make such irresponsible statements while an investigation is in progress?" he said.

DMK to approach Supreme Court

The DMK has also said it is planning to move the Supreme Court against Aadhav Arjuna's remarks and TVK chief Vijay's proposed visit to meet the families of those who died in the Karur stampede, alleging that such actions could influence witnesses while the CBI probe is underway. (ANI)