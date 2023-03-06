Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi addresses post-budget Webinar, lauds pharma sector in India for gaining 'unprecedented trust'

    The Prime Minister also talked about the Centre's e-Sanjeevani mobile application. "So far, more than 10 Cr people have benefitted from this application, using which doctors' consultation can be sought via video conference. Teleconsultations have proven to be a boon for patients," PM Modi said.

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 6) addressed a post-budget webinar on "Health and Medical Research". The Prime Minister lauded the Centre and the Indian pharma sector for gaining trust globally due to its Covid pandemic management, urging the sector to build and capitalise on the trust.

    Addressing the webinar, PM Modi said, "The way India's pharma sector has gained trust of the whole world during Covid pandemic is unprecedented." He also said that ensuring good health facilities to all has not only been restricted to the Health ministry but all are working towards it.

    "For several decades after independence, there was a lack of an integrated approach and a long-term vision in health. We have not kept healthcare restricted only to the Health Ministry but have emphasised on the whole of the govt approach," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister also talked about the Centre's e-Sanjeevani mobile application. "So far, more than 10 Cr people have benefitted from this application, using which doctors’ consultation can be sought via video conference. Teleconsultations have proven to be a boon for patients," PM Modi said.

    The prime minister further claimed that the Centre's priority ramins to make treatment affordable, adding that the 'Ayushman Bharat', a government health insurance scheme, and 'Jan Aushadhi' centres, where medicines are sold at cheaper rates.

    "The health sector should be seen with a pre-Covid and post-Covid dividing line," he said, noting that the pandemic showed that even developed systems of prosperous countries are destroyed during such a crisis.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
