    Shraddha Walkar-like murder case in Chhattisgarh: Husband chops wife's body into pieces; detained

    The Chhattisgarh case bears similarity to the recent Shraddha Walkar case wherein accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner and then chopped her body into several pieces. After killing her, he stored the body parts in a 300-liter refrigerator and disposed of them in the Chhatarpur forest area.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a man from Chhattisgarh identified as Pavan Thakur was detained by police for allegedly killing his wife Sati Sahu. It is reportedly said that he allegedly chopped her body into pieces and dumped them in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur.

    According to various news agencies, the man is said to have killed his wife on suspicions of infidelity. The body was recovered and police said that it may have been dumped one or two months ago.

    The Chhattisgarh case bears similarity to the recent Shraddha Walkar case wherein accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner and then chopped her body into several pieces. After killing her, he stored the body parts in a 300-liter refrigerator and disposed of them in the Chhatarpur forest near his house over a period of three months.

    On January 24, the police filed the chargesheet in the case which contains over 6,000 pages. The court had on February 7 taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

    In one of his applications, Aaftab Poonawala had alleged that the police's chargesheet -- prepared on the basis of forensic and electronic evidence, having around 100 witnesses -- had falsely implicated him in the case.

    He had also argued that the prosecution intentionally provided a digital copy of the chargesheet, which is not legible.

    Delhi court will now hear the charges against Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday (March 7).

    In another case, Sahil Gehlot on February 10 allegedly killed Nikki Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, four days after the crime.

    During the investigation, it came to light that Gehlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get social sanction for the marriage, according to police.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
