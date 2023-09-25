PM Modi accuses Congress of making Madhya Pradesh 'bimaru rajya' at Karyakarta Mahakumbh

PM Modi blamed the Congress for turning Madhya Pradesh into a 'bimaru rajya' (ailing state) during its long rule post-independence but claimed that the BJP had revitalized the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) addressed a gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and criticized the Congress government for allegedly rendering the state 'bimaru' (lagging in development). He took a swipe at the Congress, asserting that wherever the party has governed, it has brought destruction, and he warned that the same would befall Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal, PM Modi highlighted that the BJP has governed Madhya Pradesh for over two decades, and the current generation of youth is fortunate to have been spared the alleged misgovernance of the Congress.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is organized by the BJP to mark the conclusion of the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which covered the state in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, as explained by party leaders.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh marks his third trip to the state in a span of 45 days, where the ruling BJP faces a closely contested battle with the Congress.

In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has adopted the slogan 'abki bar 150 par' (victory in more than 150 seats), setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest.

