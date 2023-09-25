Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi accuses Congress of making Madhya Pradesh 'bimaru rajya' at Karyakarta Mahakumbh

    PM Modi blamed the Congress for turning Madhya Pradesh into a 'bimaru rajya' (ailing state) during its long rule post-independence but claimed that the BJP had revitalized the state.

    PM Modi accuses Congress of making Madhya Pradesh 'bimaru' at Karyakarta Mahakumbh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) addressed a gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and criticized the Congress government for allegedly rendering the state 'bimaru' (lagging in development). He took a swipe at the Congress, asserting that wherever the party has governed, it has brought destruction, and he warned that the same would befall Madhya Pradesh.

    Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal, PM Modi highlighted that the BJP has governed Madhya Pradesh for over two decades, and the current generation of youth is fortunate to have been spared the alleged misgovernance of the Congress.

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    He blamed the Congress for turning Madhya Pradesh into a 'bimaru rajya' (ailing state) during its long rule post-independence but claimed that the BJP had revitalized the state.

    The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is organized by the BJP to mark the conclusion of the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which covered the state in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, as explained by party leaders.

    PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh marks his third trip to the state in a span of 45 days, where the ruling BJP faces a closely contested battle with the Congress.

    In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has adopted the slogan 'abki bar 150 par' (victory in more than 150 seats), setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest.

    'Will accept final decision of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet WATCH AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    Will accept final decision of Election Commission Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute AJR

    'Will accept final decision of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon perumbalam bridge; Check details anr

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon; Check details

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details AJR

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details

    Recent Stories

    Selena Gomez's recent video of joking about 'being single' goes VIRAL; netizens give mixed reactions vma

    Selena Gomez's recent video of joking about 'being single' goes VIRAL; netizens give mixed reactions

    7 simple ways to be successful RBA EAI

    7 simple ways to be successful

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams rkn

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams

    Controversial Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH snt

    Controversial! Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon