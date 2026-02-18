Piyush Goyal lauded PM Modi's leadership, describing him as a calm mentor who fosters collaboration and never scolds his team. Speaking in Mumbai, the Union Minister also highlighted India's trust-based economic diplomacy and its $35T economy goal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday spotlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership approach, describing him as a mentor who "carries his team with him" while fostering critical thinking and collaboration. Speaking at the Global Economic Cooperation Summit in Mumbai, the Union Minister described the Prime Minister as a great listener and leader who leads the team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'He is Like a Father': Goyal on PM's Mentorship

Further highlighting PM Modi's patient and calm behaviour, Goyal said he has never scolded anyone, praising the PM's critical thinking and team-building skills and calling him responsive. "He is like a father. He has never scolded anyone during his years as PM. He never raises his voice. Like a parent, he hand-holds. He is a great listener, and his concentration is 100%...He is truly a person who carries his team with him, mentors them, guides and encourages lateral thinking, helps navigate situations and is very patient. He also helps you connect the dots. The PM is very responsive...," he said.

India's Economic Diplomacy and Future Goals

Earlier, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal outlined an expansive vision of India's economic diplomacy, asserting that engagement, trust and negotiating from a position of strength have defined the country's recent trade successes. "I think the first principle of economic diplomacy is that you don't sit so far away from your stakeholders. Come closer to them," Goyal said at the Summit.

Framing India's long-term ambitions, Goyal noted that the country is working toward becoming a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. According to the minister, economic diplomacy today is rooted in expanding trade, securing investments, accessing best-in-class technology, and creating global opportunities for Indian youth and capital.

Trust as the Key to Trade Success

Goyal also addressed India's recent record of concluding eight or nine trade agreements within a short span, some of which had been under discussion for nearly two decades.

Summing up his approach in one word, he said: "trust." "The day you can generate enough confidence in your counterparty that you can be trusted, and the day you trust the person on the other side, the country on the other side, the pathway becomes that much easier," he said. (ANI)