At least two people were killed and eight were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into a stationary private bus on NH-40 near Perayipalli Mitta in Allagadda, Andhra Pradesh. The bus had stopped at the request of passengers for urination.

At least two people were killed and eight were injured after a lorry rammed into a private bus on NH-40 near Perayipalli Mitta in Allagadda, police said.

According to police, 33 passengers were travelling in a bus from Hyderabad to Puducherry when the accident occurred. The DSP Pramod said that passengers had requested the driver to stop the bus for urination, so it was halted on the roadside. "While the bus was stationary, a speeding lorry coming from behind rammed into it."

Police immediately reached the spot after receiving information and launched rescue operations. In the accident, two passengers, identified as Badrinath and Haritha, died on the spot. Eight others sustained severe injuries, and a few are reported to be in critical condition. Those in critical condition were shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital via 108 emergency services. The remaining seriously injured were taken to the Allagadda Government Hospital for treatment.

DSP Pramod added that details of the injured passengers are being collected. He also stated that further action regarding the accident will be taken accordingly.

Separate Accident in Telangana Kills Two

In another incident, two people lost their lives and five were injured in a road accident after a collision between two cars on the morning of November 21 near Kankamamidi in Rangareddy district, Telangana, a police officer said. Soon after the incident, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a local hospital and the deceased bodies to the mortuary (PME). (ANI)