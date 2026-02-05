Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed PM Modi for not addressing the Lok Sabha, saying he lacked 'guts'. The Motion of Thanks passed without his reply amid Opposition protests and unverified claims that Congress planned a physical attack on the PM.

'PM Lacks Guts to Address House': Priyanka Gandhi

In a blistering attack on the Prime Minister, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused PM Narendra Modi of lacking the "guts" to address the Lok Sabha. Speaking at the Parliament premises, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters, "The PM is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the guts to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this?.. There is no discussion because the govt doesn't want discussion to happen."

Motion Passed Amidst Claims of 'Planned Attack'

Her comments followed the Lok Sabha's passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Thursday, without the traditional reply from PM Modi. According to sources, the Congress had planned a physical attack with the Prime Minister in the Lower House, using women MPs as a cover.

According to the sources, the Speaker decided to adjourn the House, despite the Prime Minister being in Parliament and available to address the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Protests and Disruptions

Earlier today, proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament were repeatedly disrupted by Opposition members' sloganeering. Amid this Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla initiated a voice vote, after which the motion was passed without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lower House.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address yesterday but due to repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.