The NCB's Chandigarh unit and Chandigarh Police jointly destroyed large quantities of narcotics, including over 1,859 kg of Poppy Straw, as part of the Drug Disposal Pakhwada, a nationwide initiative inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, in coordination with Chandigarh Police, conducted a joint drug disposal programme on Friday at Alliance Environment, Phase-I Industrial Area in Chandigarh.

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The Drug Disposal Pakhwada was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, during the 10th Apex NCORD Meeting, and is being observed all over India from June 26 to July 10.

Narcotics Destroyed During Programme

During the programme, NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit destroyed Poppy Straw weighing 1,859.180 Kg and Charas weighing 24.310 Kg.

Chandigarh Police simultaneously destroyed 60 injections, Ganja weighing 3.343 Kg, Heroin weighing 0.59539 Kg, and Charas weighing 0.03833 Kg. With this, the total quantity of narcotic drugs destroyed by NCB Chandigarh Zonal Unit during the Drug Disposal Fortnight (June 26, 2026 to July 10) stands at: Poppy Straw - 2,027.192 Kg; Charas - 24.310 Kg; and Heroin - 2.335 Kg.

Transparent Disposal Process

The disposal exercise was carried out in strict compliance with statutory provisions, following due permissions from the competent authorities and under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee, ensuring complete transparency and accountability.

Amit Shah on 'National Battle Against Drugs'

Union Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, underscored the government's unwavering resolve to protect the country's youth from the narcotics menace. The Minister stated that the government is dedicated to building a safer society and "healing the affected individuals with the care they deserve."

Amit Shah, in a post on X, emphasised that the current administration has been focusing on dismantling smuggling networks while providing compassionate care for those affected by addiction. He wrote, "Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji's leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve." (ANI)