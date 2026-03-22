Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lambasted PM Modi over the falling rupee, calling him incapable of leading. Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Centre, expressing concern over rising inflation as the rupee breached the 93-mark against the US dollar.

Sanjay Raut Slams PM Modi Over Falling Rupee

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday lambasted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the depreciation in the Indian rupee, deeming the PM incapable of leading the country.

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Addressing a press conference here, the Shiv Sena MP recalled PM's statement from when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, in which he said that 'when the rupees fall, the country's credibility and reputation fall' and accused the PM of prioritising the election campaign over inflation. "There will be a century...Abki baar, 100 ke paar. Where is Modi ji? He is in West Bengal, preparing for President's Rule to defeat Mamata Banerjee. Modi ji and Shah ji are attempting to do 'khela' in West Bengal, and the value of the rupee is declining...Modi ji was saying that when the value of the rupee falls, the country's prestige falls. What is it which is falling now?...," he said.

'Jhola Uthao or Chale Jaiye,' Raut Tells PM

After the conference, while speaking with ANI, Raut dismissed the ongoing tensions in West Asia as a reason for the plummeting value of the Indian rupee, claiming that the currency has been spiralling down since PM Modi began his tenure. "The government is silent, and it will remain silent. When the Rupee falls, it is not just the currency that declines, but it is the nation's credibility and prestige also fall... Given the way India's economy has faltered and the manner in which the Rupee is plummeting day after day, I feel that Narendra Modi is no longer capable of leading the nation. Yes, there is a war today, but there wasn't a war yesterday, was there? The Rupee began its downward spiral precisely when PM Modi became the Prime Minister. The PM is still busy in the election campaign and does not care about the rupee. I have only one thing to tell him: 'Modi Ji, ab jhola uthao or chale jaiye," he told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of Inflation

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the Centre, expressing concern over the falling value of the Indian rupee and rising industrial fuel prices amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

Rahul Gandhi warned against inflation in future and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is offering "empty rhetoric" instead of a clear economic strategy. His remarks came after the rupee fell below the 93-mark against the US dollar on Friday, signalling sustained pressure on the domestic currency. He wrote on X, "The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices--these aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come." "The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy--just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying--it's what's left on your plate," the X post read.

Rupee Hits Historic Low

This comes as the Indian Rupee weakened further and breached the 93 mark against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, hitting a fresh historic low amid ongoing conflict in West Asia and continued foreign outflows.

The rupee opened at a record low of 92.89 per dollar on Friday and soon depreciated further to cross the 93 level, indicating sustained pressure on the domestic currency. (ANI)