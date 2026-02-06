Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sharply attacked PM Modi's Rajya Sabha address, calling it a 'huge bundle of insecurities' and 'pathetic'. He claimed the PM failed to answer key questions on China and other issues raised by the Opposition.

Ramesh slams PM's speech as 'pathetic', 'poisonous'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he did not answer any "serious questions raised" by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha while speaking in the House on Thursday. In a post on X, Ramesh described the Prime Minister's address as a "huge bundle of insecurities and a perennial peddler of lies."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The PM revealed yet again last evening in the Rajya Sabha what a huge bundle of insecurities, what a perennial peddler of lies, what a storehouse of prejudices, and what a source of sheer bile and poison he is," Ramesh wrote in the post.

Further denouncing the speech, Ramesh said that the Prime Minister's proclamations take him farther from being a "good man." He said the PM's 97-minute address was worse than pathetic and called him "a prisoner of his own pet hates."

"One thing is clear. He can continue to proclaim that he is a great man. But the more he does so, the more and more obvious that he is not and can never be a good man. To say that his 97-minute speech was pathetic is to make an understatement. He is a prisoner of his own pet hates. He answered none of the serious questions raised by the LOP in the Rajya Sabha," the Congress MP wrote.

Accuses PM of silence on China, Trump's claims

Ramesh further accused the Prime Minister of failing to respond to US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Reiterating Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's accusations on the PM, according to General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, Ramesh alleged that the PM also gave "clean-chit to China on June 19, 2020."

"Meanwhile, his good friend in Washington DC is fast moving to the century mark of saying that he had intervened to halt Op Sindoor on May 10, 2025. And yet the Prime Minister maintains his complete silence on this issue - like he does on his infamous clean-chit to China on June 19, 2020 after over twenty jawans were martyred in Eastern Ladakh," Ramesh accused.

PM Modi hits back at Congress

His remarks comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying it talks of 'Mohabbat ki dukan', but it harbours dislike towards him, and its policies failed to realise the potential of citizens.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi referred to the 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogan raised in the past by those who oppose and target him.

'Yuvraj called a Sikh MP a traitor': PM Modi

PM Modi also took aim at Rahul Gandhi over the recent "traitor" remark against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. Without naming him directly, PM Modi said, "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak."

He alleged selective targeting. "He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he called this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus," PM Modi said.

Questioning the language used, the Prime Minister added, "Just because someone changed ideology, he becomes a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor? Such people will sink Congress."

He accused Congress of lacking execution capability. "Congress' working style has been -- delay, obstruct, confuse. They only know the jeep and mule model," he said, referring to remarks of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)