BJP's Nitin Nabin lauded PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address, saying the PM assured the country is normal. In his address, PM Modi thanked Gulf nations for their help amid the West Asia conflict and urged parties not to politicize the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said the PM has assured the people that the government is concerned about all their needs while the country remains in a normal state amid the global situation.

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Speaking to the reporters, Nabin said, "Prime Minister Modi spoke on various topics, always giving prominence to diverse individual efforts connected to regions and society. He has clearly stated regarding the global situation that the country is in a normal state. He has assured the people that the government is concerned about all their needs."

BJP Leaders Laud 'Mann Ki Baat'

In Kolkata, BJP candidate from Asansol South, Agnimitra Paul, also expressed appreciation for the program. Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "Mann Ki Baat is such a program of the Prime Minister through which we connect with the people of the villages, we get information about the news across the country, the small initiatives that are happening. It inspires everyone a lot. The workers listened to it at every booth."

She added, "It is obvious that when there is a global crisis, one should not indulge in politics. There is no crisis in other states but in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is repeatedly talking about a crisis; it seems that Mamata Banerjee has also started doing politics on this."

PM Modi Addresses Global Crises

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there amid the West Asia conflict and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude towards Gulf nations for assistance to Indians residing there amid the West Asia conflict and noted that India is facing the global fuel crisis resolutely. In the 132nd episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi asked political parties and citizens not to politicise the West Asia conflict and avoid spreading rumours.

In a veiled jibe at the opposition, he said that there is "no place for self-serving politics."All those politicising the issue should not do it. This issue is connected to the interests of 140 crore Indians, and there is no place for self-serving politics. All those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country. I would also like to appeal to all countrymen to remain vigilant and not be misled by rumours. Trust the constant information provided by the government and take action based on that," he said.

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region. While the crude oil prices increased in the global markets, the Centre has decided to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel. (ANI)