Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav said PM Modi hoisting the sacred flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's shikhara will symbolically complete the mission. The 'Dhwaja Rohan ceremony' is considered the culmination of a temple's construction.

Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav has said that hoisting the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday would symbolise that the temple project, Mission Ram temple, is symbolically complete.

In an interview with ANI, Ram Madhav said that the "Dhwaja Rohan ceremony" in Hindu temple rituals is considered the culmination of the construction of the temple. "That ceremony will be happening at Ayodhya, in which the Prime Minister and the RSS chief will be participating. We are happy that the temple behind which was that long struggle, which goes back 400-500 years... It had seen so many types of struggles and sacrifices and all that. Finally, it came to a culmination two years ago when the temple was finally constructed... It will naturally be a very happy occasion for all of us," he said. "The hoisting of the flag when it happens symbolises that this temple project, Mission Ram temple, will be symbolically complete," he added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi's Itinerary in Ayodhya

PM Modi will visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 25th November to mark a momentous occasion in the nation's socio-cultural and spiritual landscape. At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir. At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

The 'Dhwaja Rohan' Ceremony

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

Spiritual and Historical Significance of the Day

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolizing divine union. This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.

Details of the Sacred Flag

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolizing the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with image of Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

Temple Architecture and Artwork

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity. A release said that the ttemple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls. (ANI)