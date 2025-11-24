Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the Motok community's pivotal role in shaping Assamese society at an event in Dibrugarh. He called for collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam through discipline, determination, and youth empowerment.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that, the Motok community has played a pivotal role in shaping the social, cultural and national character of the Assamese people, and called for strengthening collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam through discipline, determination and youth empowerment, a release said.

Sonowal was speaking at the 86th Central Foundation Day of the "Sadou Asom Motok Sanmilan", held at Bokpara Public Auditorium in Dibrugarh on Monday. Addressing a large gathering, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency MP said that the Motok community's resilience and organisational discipline have consistently contributed to the progress of Assamese society.

"The Motok community is known for discipline, commitment and resilience. When they decide on a task, they achieve it through dedication and hard work," Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that the community has historically demonstrated a strong sense of unity and responsibility.

Blending Progress with Tradition

Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the need to blend scientific progress with cultural and moral values, stressing that development must be rooted in humanity. "We must adopt technology without disconnecting from our ancestral heritage and values. Technology is important, but never at the cost of humanity," Sonowal said. The Union Minister added that human values are crucial to sustaining social and spiritual relationships.

Empowering Youth for a Self-Reliant Nation

Calling for youth leadership across sectors, Sonowal urged young members of the Motok community to pursue excellence in education, agriculture, science and technology, sports and culture.

"If courage, morale, focus and determination remain strong, the Assamese nation can rise to global excellence. A self-reliant Motok society will build a self-reliant Assam, and a self-reliant Assam will strengthen the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Sonowal said.

Upholding Spiritual Ideals

Remembering Guru Aniruddhadeva, Sonowal said his teachings form the moral foundation of discipline and social reform that continue to guide the community. "Inspired by the ideals of Guru Aniruddhadeva, we must empower the community towards self-reliance," Sonowal said.

The programme was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including noted educationist Chandra Senapati, Axom Sahitya Sabha President Sashangk Neog, memoir release guest Manoj Gohain, Sadou Asom Motok Sanmilan, General Secretary, Kiron Rajkhowa, ATDC Chairman, Rituparna Boruah, Assam State Housing Board, Chairman, Puluk Gohain, and DRDA Chairman Aseem Hazarika. (ANI)