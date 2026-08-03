Early trends from by-elections show the BJP leading in Datia (MP) and Manjalpur (Gujarat). In Bihar's Bankipur, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is ahead. The by-polls were held on July 30 for three Assembly constituencies across three states.

Early trends from the assembly by-election results on Monday showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Datia (Madhya Pradesh) and Manjalpur (Gujarat), while the Jan Suraaj Party took an early lead in Bihar's Bankipur constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was leading by 1,184 votes against Congress' Ghanshyam Singh after the first round of counting. Tiwari secured 4,551 votes compared to Singh's 3,367 votes. Expressing confidence in the party's performance, BJP leader Narottam Mishra told ANI, "I have been saying from the start that BJP will win." Mishra also took a sharp dig at political rival Rajendra Bharti, saying, "Rajendra Bharti was expelled (from Congress) earlier too. He spent time in more than half a dozen parties and fought elections on symbols of four parties."

Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party Takes Lead in Bankipur

In Bihar, the Bankipur constituency saw a significant trend with Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party leading after the second round of counting. Kishor secured 3,795 votes, leading his nearest rival, Neeraj Kumar of the BJP, by 1,161 votes. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing in third place with 664 votes.

Gujarat: BJP Maintains Strong Performance in Manjalpur

In Gujarat's Manjalpur, the BJP continued its strong performance with Satendrabhai Patel (Satish Patel) maintaining a lead, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Background of the By-elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on July 6 issued a formal notification for the conduct of by-elections to three key Assembly constituencies across Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. According to the commission, polling for these seats was scheduled on July 30. The bye-elections are being conducted for the 182-Bankipur constituency in Bihar, the 145-Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat, and the 22-Datia constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Bankipur, Bihar

In Bihar, the by-election for the Bankipur seat was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting member, Nitin Nabin, on March 30, 2026. The seat has remained vacant since his departure from the state legislative assembly.

Manjalpur, Gujarat

In Gujarat, the vacancy in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency arose following the unfortunate demise of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2, 2026. The ECI has called for the by-poll to fill the seat for the remainder of the assembly's term.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Datia seat became vacant due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2, 2026. The notification cited that the disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India. (ANI)