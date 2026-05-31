Gujarat Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia visited Gir forests, confirming the infection among Asiatic lions is 'completely under control'. No lion deaths from the virus were reported in the last three days due to effective measures and 24x7 monitoring.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia on Sunday visited the Gir forests to review the ground-level situation regarding the infection detected among Asiatic lions. During his visit, the Minister inspected the Jamwala Rescue Centre, the Babariya Forest area, and the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre to assess the situation first-hand. He also held detailed discussions with senior officials and veterinary teams to review the ongoing response measures.

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Situation Declared 'Under Control'

After assessing the situation, Arjunbhai Modhwadia informed the media that the situation is currently completely under control due to the timely and effective measures taken by the Forest Department. Sharing a positive update, he stated that not a single lion death due to viral infection has been reported during the last three days.

Ongoing Precautionary Measures

However, he emphasised that as a precautionary measure, special teams comprising Forest Department personnel, veterinary experts, and field staff are working round the clock (24x7) to ensure there is no lapse in monitoring. These teams are maintaining continuous and meticulous surveillance of the lions' health.

Commitment to Lion Conservation

The Minister further stated that under the direct guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government and the Forest Department are working with complete commitment towards the protection and conservation of Gujarat's pride, the Asiatic lion. "The safety and well-being of lions remain our highest priority," he said.

Modhwadia also wholeheartedly commended the dedication and tireless efforts of Forest Department officials, staff, veterinarians, and field teams who are working day and night to ensure that the roar of lions continues to echo through the forests of Gir for generations to come. (ANI)