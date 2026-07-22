The Delhi High Court has asked the Central Government to respond to a petition seeking to make Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation mandatory for films in cinemas and on OTT platforms to ensure accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing persons.

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Central Government on a petition seeking mandatory inclusion of Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation as an accessibility feature in the public exhibition of feature films.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the plea and directed the Centre to file its counter affidavit within three weeks, while granting the petitioner three weeks thereafter to file a rejoinder. The matter has been directed to be listed in the category of differently-abled persons on September 2.

Petition Seeks Amendment to Accessibility Guidelines

The petition has been filed by India Signing Hands through Advocates Amritesh Mishra and Amar Jain. It seeks a direction to the Union Government to amend the "Guidelines on Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres" dated March 15, 2024, to expressly include Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation as a mandatory accessibility feature, in addition to closed and open captioning, for deaf and hard-of-hearing persons.

The petitioner contends that such a requirement is necessary to ensure compliance with Section 42(ii) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Apart from seeking amendment of the guidelines, the plea also prays for directions to the Union of India and other authorities to take all necessary steps to effectively implement and enforce ISL interpretation in the public exhibition of feature films across cinema theatres, OTT platforms, and other media formats in the country. The petition also seeks costs of the litigation.

Court Proceedings and Timeline

Appearing for the Union of India, the learned Senior Panel Counsel accepted notice before the Court.

Justice Sharma thereafter directed that the Centre file its reply within three weeks, with an advance copy to the petitioner's counsel. The petitioner has been granted liberty to file a rejoinder within three weeks of receiving the response. The High Court ordered that the matter be listed on September 2, under the category of matters concerning differently-abled persons for further consideration. (ANI)