Union Minister Piyush Goyal met a Rolls-Royce delegation to discuss strengthening industrial ties. He highlighted the India-UK CETA as an opportunity to deepen investments, accelerate tech partnerships, and build resilient supply chains.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday held a meeting with a Rolls-Royce delegation led by Chief Transformation Officer Nicola Grady-Smith, to discuss strengthening industrial and technological ties.

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In an X post, Goyal noted that the meeting highlighted the potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). He emphasised that the agreement serves as a key opportunity to deepen bilateral investments, accelerate technological partnerships, and build resilient supply chains to provide mutual benefits to both nations.

"Held a productive meeting with a delegation led by Nicola Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer at @RollsRoyce. Exchanged views on how India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing & engineering. Also, discussed how the India-UK CETA provides an opportunity to deepen investments, accelerate tech partnerships, & build resilient supply chains that benefit both India & the UK," he said. Held a productive meeting with a delegation led by Ms. Nicola Grady-Smith, Chief Transformation Officer at @RollsRoyce. Exchanged views on how India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing & engineering. Also, discussed how the India-UK CETA provides an… pic.twitter.com/6T2k2miRrZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 26, 2026

Goyal addresses concerns over India-UK trade pact

Earlier today, Goyal dismissed concerns regarding potential economic drawbacks from the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, describing the pact as a carefully crafted framework that will benefit both nations.

Speaking at a business reception in London on Thursday, Minister Goyal emphasised that the agreement is designed to enhance economic growth and job creation without harming any domestic sectors.

The Minister stated that the agreement will provide "enablers" that assist both economies in improving their functional capabilities. "What they will be adding to our economy will be enablers, which will actually help us do our job better for life. This agreement cannot hurt any sector in India. And likewise, I suspect this agreement will not hurt any sector in the UK also because it's been carefully crafted," the minister said.

He noted that the pact is expected to bolster new employment opportunities and drive business growth in India. "They have a lot to offer us, and we have a lot to offer them. What we will be offering them will add to our economy and particularly to jobs, particularly to new employment, to businesses," Goyal added. (ANI)